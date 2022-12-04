CC Nights of Lights park staff

From left are Park Ranger and Administrative Assistant Penny Wilson, Park Services Specialist Darby White, Park Manager Christopher Raby and Park Ranger Jessica Lachance.

 Photo courtesy of Jeanne Messersmith

As the early dawn sent shadows dancing on the road sign at the front entrance to Fort Cooper State Park on Old Floral City Road in Inverness, park staff assembled to promote this year’s Nights of Lights at the Park from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10.

For Park Ranger Jessica Lachance and Park Services Specialist Darby White, this will be their first experience with the Nights of Lights.

