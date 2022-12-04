As the early dawn sent shadows dancing on the road sign at the front entrance to Fort Cooper State Park on Old Floral City Road in Inverness, park staff assembled to promote this year’s Nights of Lights at the Park from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10.
For Park Ranger Jessica Lachance and Park Services Specialist Darby White, this will be their first experience with the Nights of Lights.
“I am looking forward to the lights illuminating everyone’s faces and bringing joy during the holiday season," said Lachance.
“I’ll be anxious to see how the decorations and lights are constructed by Friends of Fort Cooper volunteers,” said White, “this will be a first for me!”
Last year, 3,000 visitors attended the two-night event, contributing 3,300 pounds of food to the Citrus United Basket (CUB) and 520 pounds of pet food to the Citrus County Animal Services.
There is no entrance fee for the event; however, visitors are asked to bring nonperishable food items, an unwrapped toy, or a pet food item in lieu of any entrance fees. Cash donations are also accepted. The donations will defray the event's costs and support the State Park's activities.
Park Ranger and Administrative Assistant Penny Wilson remembered past years’ festivities: “It’s such a delight to see the visitors enjoy themselves as they stroll through the park, looking at lights and listening to the holiday music overhead.”
Not only are the trails and trees adorned with Christmas lights, but the Recreation Hall will have several trees decorated by the Friends of Fort Cooper volunteers, highlighting children’s movie themes – "Frozen," "101 Dalmations" and more. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be present both nights to hear children’s wishes for Christmas. Visitors will also enjoy refreshments in the Park Pavilion as they chat with neighbors and friends
Park Manager Christopher Raby remembered the COVID years, when park activities were greatly reduced.
"I love to see members of the community come back and see the Lights,” he said recently. “I hope they will discover our park and return over and over again to walk the trails, rent canoes, plan picnics and visit our annual Fort Cooper Days in March.”
The park is at 3100 S. Old Floral City Road in Inverness. For more information, call 352-726-0315. Nights of Lights is an annual event sponsored by the park and the Friends of Fort Cooper Inc.
