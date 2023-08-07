Help Wanted: Artist to help modelers view the world through an artist eyes, and use those memories to create their models.
No joke, I am serious. I believe modelers, and particularly, model railroaders need help to understand what artists see, and how to use an artist’s viewpoint to improve their modeling.
The old saying: I don’t know how to describe art, but I know it when I see it, is what comes to my mine when I think about art. I don’t think I am alone. If you can see a painting and know it is art, can you also look at a model railroad creation and know it is art? Sure, why not, what’s the difference?
Google defines art as: “Art is the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form such as painting or sculpture, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power.”
Based on this definition I believe certain railroad modeling, I have seen, should definitely be considered art. My problem is finding a way to communicate my beliefs to others.
Until about three years ago when I through about Art it was either related to what I learned in my grade school art classes or the paintings and objets d’art my wife purchased for our home. I was a model railroader and too busy with learning modeling skills. It never occurred to me learning artists' way of seeing things could help me become a better modeler.
But when I started hosting my New Tracks Modeling Zoom shows I realized many of the excellent modelers I met had professional art training, and believed that their modeling was just as much art as one of their paintings or sculptures. I began wondered if there was a correlation between creating exquisite models and the art training they had? For sure, their training didn’t hurt!
For example, one evening a modeler told me he did not want to see a scale figure he was painting in a clear view but rather always squinted his eyes until the figure was slightly blurred. No problem, I thought, I can get that view if I take off my glasses. The difference is he considered his figure painting to be in the Impressionism school of Painting, while I thought my figures were just being painted.
He explained squinting enabled him to better create shading, and better see the delicate dark and light areas and tiny details. He also said he was selective in the details he painted. For example, he did not try to paint a dot for an eye because at a distance it would not be seen and would detract from the face’s features. His viewpoint was news to me but you can rest assured I will be trying his techniques.
I wondered what else can I learn? One of his friends told me his opinion of the scene we were viewing. “He creates a scene that represents a day in the life of the figures he has painted. Each scene tells a definite story.”
Never thought about that before. More to learn.
I started asking all the modelers I interviewed: “Do you consider your models pieces of art?” The modelers who had art education in their backgrounds had no doubt their models were pieces of art. These modelers said things like, “I love it when someone looks at a photo of my model and asks if it is a model or the real thing?”
Another exceptionally talented modeler said “I feel its right in my fingers as I am building it, I know when I sit back to enjoy it that it is finished." My mind was racing because I knew exactly what he was talking about. I too have had strange feelings in my fingers while building a model, and just knew, somehow, that what I was building was going to turn out exactly the way I wanted it to. It would be finished. I must admit I need more of these feeling, more offen! But how do I make them happen?
These modelers were creating models of something they had seen and experienced. But they seemed to be seeing things differently or remembering them differently than I was? How can I learn how they see and experience things in order to help me become a better modeler?
When I tried to question these modelers further about what they were seeing, I got comments like: “My model is finished when it matches the memory or picture I have in my mind of what I saw that I am trying to create?”
“Then I just know and can say, “Yep, that’s what it really looked like?” To him it just becomes art when it’s finished. Maybe it’s not only how an artist sees something but how that scene becomes what he remembers? More questions.
The models shown on my Zoom show were certainly beautifully done and superbly build and certainly were what I would call real show pieces. But my wife said they were nice and changed the subject! Come to think of it that’s what she says of the models I build. Oh, well.
Again, it seems art is in the mind of the beholder. But can I say the models shown on my show were pieces of art. No doubt in my mind, yes they are.
Talking to trained artist who are also model railroaders make me belief that artistic knowledge about how to look at and see real life situations is important to truly creative modeling. This belief is the reason that our STEAM “New Tracks Modeling Mentoring Scholarship” program includes art as an eligible field of study.
I frankly don’t think we, no I know we don’t, talk about the art of model railroading enough in our hobby. Or at least not in a language some of us, like me, who are not trained artist understand and can use. I truly believe if we do emphasize art in our modeling we will become better modelers. I know some modelers may call this a horte torde way of looking at our hobby, but if it helps improve our modeling who cares.
Now how do I and other modelers become at least somewhat trained artist? Most of us are not going to go back to school so where do we go to find a mentor to help us learn the techniques and artist viewpoint to see life through an artist’s eyes and transfer that view to our memories and then to our modeling? That’s why I started this article with a “Help Wanted” appeal.
The reason I am looking for help from professionally trained artist is to find a host for a regular segment on my Zoom show, maybe once or twice a month, to talk about art in ways that can help modelers improve their modeling. Want to help? Let me know.
This approach has never been done for model railroaders as far as I know. It would be breaking new ground in the hobby. I am looking forward to doing it. I believe it will be a very beneficial learning experience.
One day, I believe, art galleries will hold exhibitions, and auctions of models built by model railroaders. I hope so and look forward to that day when model railroading models, and photographs of them, are viewed as an art form by the professional art community. What a day that will be! What fantastic modeling we all will see? How many more people will become model railroad modelers and/or collectors when they recognize the beauty that can be created?
Well that’s all for today; thanks for reading this far. Till next time have fun with your hobby. I sure am, and learning something new every day. Always more questions than answers. Naturally, I’m a model railroader.
