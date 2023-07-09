CC Jim Kellow award model

Jim Kellow made the courageous decision to take a model to the O-Scale National Convention in Chicago Illinois, for a judged contest. It proved to be a great decision, with the model here winning a first-place prize.

 Photo courtesy of Jim Kellow

You’re spent hours creating your model. But is it “finished”?

It’s one thing to design and build something for yourself and believe it is great. But it’s something else to enter it in a judged event and have strangers evaluate and pass judgement on your creation. It can either be a fantastic thrill or a terribly low feeling. But it’s also an opportunity to learn how to improve and gain confidence in your modeling abilities.

CC Jim Kellow column mug.jpg

Jim Kellow

New Tracks

