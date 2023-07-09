You’re spent hours creating your model. But is it “finished”?
It’s one thing to design and build something for yourself and believe it is great. But it’s something else to enter it in a judged event and have strangers evaluate and pass judgement on your creation. It can either be a fantastic thrill or a terribly low feeling. But it’s also an opportunity to learn how to improve and gain confidence in your modeling abilities.
In model railroading, the National Model Railroad Association has developed judging methods and criteria that are normally used throughout the model railroad community for judged events. For more information see their website: nmra.org.
I will never forget the first time I entered one of my models in a judged contest. I had asked my mentor, Harry Darst, if he felt I should enter my model in the contest. I don’t remember his exact comments but it was something like, “Sure go ahead and try!”
Not exactly the overwhelming encouragement I had hoped for. But I now know he was teaching me a valuable lesson with his answer. What his comments forced me to think about is, I believe, one of the most difficult questions a modeler has to answer: Is my model “finished”?
I definitely wanted to know if the model I had built and was looking at was finished. So, I started asking myself some questions. Is it finished when I believe it will score enough points to not embarrass me if I enter it in the contest? Or is it finished when I think it will score enough points to outshine all the other entered models? Or is it finished when I think I have done everything I can think of to make it a model I am proud enough of to say: “I built that?”
I hoped the contest judging might give me some guidance and a frame of reference.
I made the courageous decision to put the model in a shoebox and take it to the O-Scale National Convention in Chicago Illinois. I postponed my final entry decision until after going into the contest room and evaluating the other models. If I felt my model would at least not be an embarrassment, I would enter it in the contest.
Several days later the dreaded final decision time arrived. That morning, shoebox in hand, I entered the Convention Hall and was directed to the contest room. Upon entering the room, I was confronted at the door by the Contest Registrar who immediately asked if I was entering a model in the contest. I mumbled something and kept walking.
After reviewing the models in the contest, I finally decided to enter my model. Got to say, it was a hard decision for me because I was really impressed with several of the models, but I summoned my courage, and pressed forward.
The contest results were to be announced at the wrap-up convention dinner that night. So, my wife and I had dinner with a group of people we did not know and waited to hear the “future of my modeling life."
Nancy was a real sport. She made it through the dinner and the after-dinner speech before she gave up and went to bed. I understood her decision, I had wanted to do the same thing at some of her Junior League events.
I sat waiting for the news that could influence my future modeling contest career. Naturally, they announced the third-place winner first. I was really hoping that would be me because I would have gotten some recognition. But no, not me.
I was ready to join Nancy upstairs but decided to have a drink and wait for the announcement of second place. Nope, again not me. Well, that’s it, my model was just not good enough!
I was in the process of saying goodnight, and joining Nancy when I heard my name called: I had won first place in my contest category. Had to be a mistake, right? But no, people were congratulating me, so it must be true.
I managed to get up and accept the award. A friend later told me my thank-you was poor. Who cares? I had won first place. I picked up my model from the contest room and joined Nancy to share the news. She was sound asleep.
After this I never struggled with the decision to enter a contest again. The confidence this experience gave me is hard to estimate, it was so significant that today if I see a photo of something I want to build, I know I can build it and it will be the best I can possibly build “finished” model. I no longer need someone else to make that Judgement for me, I know it when I see it.
What have been your contest judging experiences? When do you know one of your models is “finished”? I would love to hear your answers. My email is jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com
Well, that’s it until next month. Have fun with your hobby, I am with model railroading.
Citrus County resident Jim Kellow and his wife, Nancy, live in Pine Ridge. Email him at imkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.