From left, clockwise, Fran Maurino, Bill Norkelun, Colette Nichols-Watson, Tim Spence, Mike Shier and Juno Payne-Umbehant star in the Valerie Players’ production of “California Suite,” opening June 16 at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness. 

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

The stage of the Valerie Theatre transforms to a busy California hotel room starting June 16 when the Valerie Players present Neil Simon's "California Suite," the tale of five couples told in four vignettes of love, regret, and slapstick comedy.

Carol Jeske directs and said the play is "extremely well-written and very, very funny. There are many interesting layers to the characters and to the drama, itself."

