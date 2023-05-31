The stage of the Valerie Theatre transforms to a busy California hotel room starting June 16 when the Valerie Players present Neil Simon's "California Suite," the tale of five couples told in four vignettes of love, regret, and slapstick comedy.
Carol Jeske directs and said the play is "extremely well-written and very, very funny. There are many interesting layers to the characters and to the drama, itself."
Cast members include Fran Maurino and Tim Spence, who play a divorced couple who meet in California to discuss who will live with their 17-year-old daughter, who has run away from mom in New York to live with dad in California.
Jeske said the woman Maurino plays is "brilliant and intimidating. She's used to getting her way. ... You don't see her vulnerability until the end."
Next up are Colette Nichols-Watson and Bill Norkelun. In the original script, Nichols-Watson's character walks in on her husband, whose friend has given him a birthday gift of a night with a prostitute. Jeske said the Valerie Players have decided to turn the tables, and the husband is the one to discover that his wife is committing a peccadillo.
After intermission, Maurino and Spence return, this time as an English couple, who are visiting Los Angeles because the wife has been nominated for an Academy Award. Maurino and Spence said they have the few minutes of the intermission to shake off their American accents and don their British ones.
Although the couple they play are devoted to each other, the husband also is gay or bisexual. Meanwhile, the wife has been having trysts in her trailer. The alcohol the couple drinks does not necessarily improve the couple's relationship the night of the Academy Awards.
In the final vignette, two couples who have known each other for 25 years decide to vacation together and wind up ready to "kill each other," Jeske said.
Mike Shier and Doreen Fontanez play one of the couples, and Juno Payne-Umbehant and Nichols-Watson play the other couple.
Payne-Umbehant said it's his first slapstick comedy role and he's enjoying it.
Norkelun, also a relatively new actor, said he's having fun.
Nichols-Watson said one of the things she enjoys about the show is the sophisticated script.
Shier also is multitasking as stage manager, and Fontanez is displaying her multiple theatrical skills by also serving as assistant director and assistant stage manager.
Other crew members include Charles Niski, handling lights and sound; John Koch, designing the set; and Janet Torcello, overseeing props.
Jeske said she's pleased with the cast she's lined up, and "I also love everyone. They're such a fun bunch to work with."
Similarly, the play is "a heck of a good, fun show," she said.
"California Suite" is at 7 p.m. June 16-17 and June 23-24, and 2 p.m. June 18 and 25 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets are $20.
They can be purchased online at www.valerietheatre.org or at the box office, which is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before any showtime. General information is available at (352) 341-7850.
