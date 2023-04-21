Singer-songwriter Charley Thweatt chooses to live in a world in which he believes that he and others, as children of God, are innately innocent.
"I am as God created me," he said. "That speaks to our original innocence. As a creation of God, what else could I be?"
And his mission, his calling, as a performer and speaker for Unity churches, as well as for other audiences seeking a positive pathway, is to encourage people to think about and put into practice what comes from reflecting on, "Can we live from what God has created as spiritual, loving beings?" he said.
For Thweatt, his walk on this Earth is to do "anything I can do to encourage people to live from that," he said.
On May 6-7, Thweatt is visiting Unity of Citrus County, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto. At 2 p.m. he presents his "You're an Angel" concert. On May 7, at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service, he's the speaker and performer.
The Rev. Luz Lecour of Unity church said Thweatt "is the kind of person who creates a warm, inviting, safe space with his music. It's heartwarming."
Thweatt spoke of his spiritual and musical quest.
Raised in Houston, first in a Presbyterian and then an Episcopalian church, Thweatt performed in a church youth group and also participated in two garage bands.
"I loved music, but I was not excited about being in front of people," he said.
When he headed for college, he decided he should pick a practical degree. But after signing up with the business school, he discovered he had no interest in his studies. He dropped out after a semester, realizing the only class he liked was physical education.
As he considered finding a new major, he interviewed professors from different disciplines, asking them to explain what their course of study was all about. He talked to an economics professor. He interviewed an architecture professor.
He said he kind of liked the arts and he was good at math. Maybe architecture would be a good fit because it combined both paths. The architecture school said it had a waiting list. Thweatt put his name on it, not expecting to hear for a while, if ever.
Four weeks later, he was accepted. His training involved all-nighters. He recalls one day at 2 a.m. while he was busily working on drawings and models, he stepped outside and looked at the stars and asked himself, "What am I doing here?"
He persevered. After he graduated, he worked three years for prestigious architecture firms.
Meanwhile, he had never stopped writing and playing music.
A friend connected him with a Unity church in Houston, where he performed solos on Sundays.
Then he had the chance to join two musician friends who needed another male voice for a concert they were performing at a neighboring Unity church.
While participating in the three-part harmonies, Thweatt realized, "I loved it. It was, 'Oh, my God. I can't not do this.'"
The next day he gave his notice at work.
"Somehow, it worked out," Thweatt said. "I took the leap and I didn't drown. Always, enough was provided somehow."
Thweatt said he's struggled to label his music but suggests the terms "inspired acoustic music," or "spiritual pop." His music has "kind of a folk style," he said. "I just say I'm a singer/songwriter. I'm the guy with the guitar."
When he started writing music, he was creating the typical "Why did you do me wrong?" songs, he said. But his music has evolved so he's now writing "what's happening on my inner journey," he said.
He said he believes, with his music, he's participating in a force similar to that governing a tuning fork. If one tuning fork plays a note, another tuning fork that's nearby will pick up the vibrations.
"Part of my job is to send out this energy, this vibration," he said. It's to "activate ... something in other people's hearts that's beyond words, that reminds them of something in themselves."
If Thweatt had the chance to rule the world, his vision would be that "Others wouldn't see others as other," he said.
The "world of dualities and illusion of separation" would give way to a "world of oneness, to a world that's unified," Thweatt said. "That's who we truly are."
More information about Thweatt, his music, and an "Italy, Pray, Love" tour he's leading Oct. 3-16 is available on his website, www.musicangel.com.
Tickets for the "You're an Angel" concert are $20 and available at https://secure.myvanco.com/YJ4F/campaign/C-13JCV ¬, or visit www.unityofcitrus.org and scroll down the home page to the listing for Thweatt's concert and click on it.
