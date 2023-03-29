Daniel Bennett Group - Photo by MP Kuo

On April 20, the Daniel Bennett Group performs Bennett's original jazz compositions at 7 p.m. in the courtroom at the Old County Courthouse in Inverness.

 MP Kuo / Special to the Chronicle

When New York jazz musician Daniel Bennett wraps his lips around the reeds of his saxophone, clarinet, or oboe, or blows across his flute, not only is he making a joyful noise for himself, but also for his audience, and even for God.

Raised as a Baptist whose family left that church for a Pentecostal church, and who, more recently, found himself in a New York City Presbyterian church and now in an Anglican church, Bennett said he learned at an early age while performing music in many forms in church groups to "serve in any capacity."

