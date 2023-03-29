When New York jazz musician Daniel Bennett wraps his lips around the reeds of his saxophone, clarinet, or oboe, or blows across his flute, not only is he making a joyful noise for himself, but also for his audience, and even for God.
Raised as a Baptist whose family left that church for a Pentecostal church, and who, more recently, found himself in a New York City Presbyterian church and now in an Anglican church, Bennett said he learned at an early age while performing music in many forms in church groups to "serve in any capacity."
That experience has served him well in his multiple roles as performer, teacher and entrepreneur.
On April 20, the Daniel Bennett Group performs Bennett's original jazz compositions at 7 p.m. in the courtroom at the Old County Courthouse in Inverness.
The music is not religious - unless you consider a group of musicians pursuing their art a religious experience - but it is a blend of jazz fusion, American folk, and classical, as eclectic as Bennett's religious and professional background.
And the musicians are eclectic, as well. Bennett frequently switches instruments during performances - from saxophone to clarinet, and then maybe flute, and well, you never know. Drummer Koko Bermejo, who also plays keyboard, taught himself during the pandemic to play percussion instruments and keyboard at the same time and continues to do so.
Bass guitarist Kevin Hailey plays a six-string guitar, up two strings from the usual four on a bass.
"We need as much sound as we can get," Bennett said.
The pieces the group will perform are "upbeat, not super dense, very melodic," he said.
He said his parents liked such singers as Peter, Paul and Mary, and Simon and Garfunkel, and he was influenced by these performers, as well as many others.
His pieces have a "kind of campfire, melodic vibe to them," he said.
Bennett grew up in the Rochester, N.Y., area, starting to play saxophone when he was 10. He said when he was in middle school in Honeoye, N.Y., he was inspired by a "brilliant band director" and played in the school jazz band.
He knew early on that he wanted to pursue jazz.
"I knew I loved music so deeply that I couldn't get out," he said. "It was a calling from the Lord. It was spiritually a calling."
When he was in high school, he played in the concert band at school, played at church three times a week, learned the guitar, was in groups, and gave private saxophone lessons, among other musical pursuits.
He studied music at Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, and said he was influenced by jazz pianist Joe Santora, among others, while in Rochester, a city which he said has a "vibrant arts community."
From there, Bennett studied at the New England Conservatory of Music, from which he earned a master's degree in saxophone performance. He said he studied classical saxophone to learn the extended technique and tone a classical saxophonist would have.
While in Boston, he performed with Boston theater groups; the Portland, Maine, symphony; and many other ensembles. He formed the Daniel Bennett group, which was featured at many jazz venues. He produced music festivals around Boston.
By 2010, Bennett had moved to New York City and had reformulated his group. He organized a "Jazz at the Triad" concert series at the Triad Theater in Manhattan. In 2015, the Daniel Bennett group was voted "Best New Jazz Group" in the New York City Hot House Jazz Awards.
Today, his group performs around the globe, including at New York jazz clubs. Bennett wrote the music for "Whitman at the Whitney (Museum)," a blend of dramatic readings of the poetry of Walt Whitman and Bennett's music, which, in this case, included woodwinds and banjo. Bennett also played woodwinds in the Broadway show, "Blank! The Musical."
He teaches at Cairn University near Philadelphia, at the New York Jazz Academy, and at the Bloomingdale School of Music.
He said his group will be releasing its 10th studio album this summer. It's ninth is "New York Nerve" and is available on his website, www.danielbennett.net, among other places.
The Daniel Bennett Group tours often. A glance at Bennett's website shows upcoming gigs in Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota. He said the group comes to Florida just about every month.
His path has been "a long, intense journey," he said.
And this whirlwind-like life is not for the faint-hearted.
"I'm up every day at 5 or 6, and I have two small children," he said.
"The grind is real and I wear a lot of hats. I have to be a lot of things to a lot of people," he said.
A friend of his said it must be nice to be self-employed, but Bennett said the reality is "I have many, many employers ... The arts are tough."
He told of a performance he had in Colorado, in which his group had to be on stage two hours after hopping off a plane. The next day, they had three concerts.
And not only does he have to be a performer and composer, but a tour manager, a publicity director, and the list goes on.
But he's not complaining.
"My parents taught me to be responsible and caring, and to really do my work unto the Lord," he said.
He's passionate about his work, but he's realized that when he is doing it, when a performer is performing, "You really are a servant. These tours are great, but when you're out there, you are becoming a servant," he said. "And you really have to love it, or it will kill you."
As for the Citrus County audience attending his show, he thinks the concertgoers will find that "There's something for everyone, and it's fun," he said. Some of the songs performed will be the news ones on Bennett's upcoming CD.
Tickets for the Daniel Bennett Group concert are $25, or $20 for members of the Citrus County Historical Society. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the ticket purchase includes appetizers, soft drinks and after-hours access to the museum. The Old Courthouse is at 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Call 352-341-6428.
