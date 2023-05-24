The Hernando Harmonizers and the Suncoast Harmony Chorus will present an afternoon of barbershop music titled “A Century of Popular Song” at the Homosassa First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Doors will open at 1:30.

The audience will be treated to familiar numbers that include “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” “Only a Paper Moon” and from the movie “Toy Story 2,” “When Somebody Loves You.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.