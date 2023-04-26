By day, Larry Mitchell is a mild-mannered medical device sales representative for Exact Sciences, a company that sells and researches cancer-screening tests, including Cologuard.
By night and weekends, however, Mitchell is a children's cheerleading coach and theater producer, director, actor, and writer.
He also is Lewis and Young Entertainment's "Peeps in the Peep Sight" honoree for April.
Lewis and Young is a local production company that recognizes the contributions of area theater participants with its monthly "Peeps" award.
And Mitchell is a prize winner in several areas. He also won, in March, Lewis and Young's audio contest for an actor to read Edgar Allan Poe's poem, "The Raven."
You can hear Mitchell's "Raven" reading and see a video about his "Peeps" award on Lewis and Young's website, lyeusa.com.
Additionally, the cheer team for kids 8 and under that Mitchell coaches from his and his wife's "A Step Ahead Performing Arts Academy" in Hernando recently placed second in a national competition, first in two other competitions, and third in yet another cheer competition.
Mitchell's daughter, Sagan, 6, is on the team.
His wife, Tiffany, runs the dance program at A Step Ahead. She formerly was a face character princess at Disneyworld, a character in costume who interacts with guests.
Among Mitchell's local theater credits are directing plays at the Art Center of Citrus County and for the Valerie Players. He also appeared as Judge Stanfield in a 2021 Valerie Players' production of "The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge" and as Lewis and Young's "Leading Man Larry" in "Last Laughs for '23."
Mitchell said he was on the cheerleading squad at Penn State University, where he focused on health and human development but took many theater classes.
He said he considered majoring in theater, but his parents wanted him to be "more practical."
So he's combined the health and theater worlds.
There is a theater space at A Step Ahead, and Mitchell has been laying plans to revive and relaunch his FNPC Productions from the Hernando studio. He said "FNPC" stands for "Friday Night Planning Committee."
During COVID, the group brainstormed scripts, made costumes, and built the theater space.
After the pandemic was somewhat tamed, the performers dispersed. Mitchell wants them to reassemble this summer to work on at least two scripts he's written - one a full-length play, "The Lonely Road," and one a puppet show for December, "Dash Away All."
In his "Peeps in the Peep Sight" video interview, Mitchell said he's found that "Citrus County is chockful of amazing talent."
As Mitchell sees it, "There are so many great artists. There are so many performing arts groups. Citrus County will surprise you as to the cultural depth you will find here."
Mitchell and his family appear to be adding to that depth.
He and his daughter, Sastia, 13, offer "352 Science Crew" live shows every month from the studio, focusing on such things as fossils.
"I'm a science nut," Mitchell said. "I want to share the excitement. I really love evolutionary biology. It's beautiful."
He said he hopes to run a science camp for kids this summer.
Meanwhile, son, Blyth, 11, is studying guitar with Scott Elliott, who has performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and teaches at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa., and at West Virginia University in Morgantown.
Rex Young, one of the co-owners of Lewis and Young Entertainment, said Larry and Tiffany Mitchell are "fun, great people."
Young said Larry is "a great guy, a Renaissance man. He's done a lot of stuff in the community."
You can connect with A Step Ahead by clicking on its website, www.dancecirtus.com. You also can find the performing arts studio's Facebook page by searching for "A Step Ahead Performing Arts Academy."
Information about the science programs is at 352sciencecrew.com or search for "352 Science Crew" on Facebook.
The phone for Step Ahead dance studio is 352-423-1118. The phone for 352 Science Crew is 352-419-4105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.