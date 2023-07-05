CC Young Frankenstein at ACT

John Weil as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein meets Inga, played by Ashlyn Gibbs, as Igor, played by Kyle Flanagan, looks on. “Young Frankenstein” will run through July 30, with productions at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

 Special to the Chronicle

A hilarious and rousing musical version of the Mel Brooks comic masterpiece “Young Frankenstein” opens June 14 for a three-weekend run at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills.

The musical is based on the comic retelling of the science fiction “Frankenstein” novel written by Mary Shelley where young Victor Frankenstein discovers a previously unknown elemental principal of life that allows him to imbue vitality into inanimate matter, and the 1931 horror film that featured Boris Karloff as the creature young Frankenstein created.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.