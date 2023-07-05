A hilarious and rousing musical version of the Mel Brooks comic masterpiece “Young Frankenstein” opens June 14 for a three-weekend run at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills.
The musical is based on the comic retelling of the science fiction “Frankenstein” novel written by Mary Shelley where young Victor Frankenstein discovers a previously unknown elemental principal of life that allows him to imbue vitality into inanimate matter, and the 1931 horror film that featured Boris Karloff as the creature young Frankenstein created.
The 1974 Mel Brooks version written by Brooks and Gene Wilder is a parody of the original Frankenstein story where Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the original Frankenstein, is a physician and lecturer. However, he insists he is different from the famous Frankenstein, insisting that his name be pronounced “Fronkensteen.”
However, when he inherits the castle in Transylvania after the death of his great-grandfather, he is forced to confront the contradictions in his life. He travels to Transylvania and after reading his grandfather’s diary, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein begins to try to re-animate the dead using electricity.
The musical “Young Frankenstein” that will be presented at the Art Center Theatre tells this story in prose and music, along with dual love stories. All of this is done with rollicking humor and rich parody.
Danielle Flury-Downey is the director and music director and Lisa Peterson is co-director and choreographer of the Art Center production that features a cast of 23 actors and singers and a 12 piece orchestra. Shelly Bednarski is the band coordinator and Nicole Moran is the stage manager on a set designed by Richard Flury and built by stage crews coordinated by Gary Boesch.
The play will run through July 30, with productions at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $23 and are available at the box office on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. or online at artcentertheatre.org.
