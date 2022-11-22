CC File photo for Nutcracker

Jasmine Lopez as Clara holds the nutcracker as she awakens from her dream in a previous year's production.

See the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Waltzing Flowers spin a confectioner’s web of magic when the Lecanto-based School of Dance Arts presents the second act of “The Nutcracker Suite” Dec. 3-4 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.

The performance, at 2 p.m. both days, is directed by Heather White-Hagar and Rachel Winsler. Winsler has taken over the School of Dance Arts from White-Hagar, who directed a full-length “Nutcracker Ballet” for 10 years before retiring from owning the dance school after 26 years.

