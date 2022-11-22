See the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Waltzing Flowers spin a confectioner’s web of magic when the Lecanto-based School of Dance Arts presents the second act of “The Nutcracker Suite” Dec. 3-4 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
The performance, at 2 p.m. both days, is directed by Heather White-Hagar and Rachel Winsler. Winsler has taken over the School of Dance Arts from White-Hagar, who directed a full-length “Nutcracker Ballet” for 10 years before retiring from owning the dance school after 26 years.
Twenty dancers, from 6-16, perform. They have been rehearsing for months for two hours or more a week, in addition to their weekly dance classes, to perfect the production.
Sue Collins is the costume designer. She’s created costumes for the Citrus County production of “The Nutcracker” since its start.
Winsler said in a press release that she used to watch the American Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” on PBS-TV each year and, “In my family, ‘The Nutcracker’ is a staple for the holiday season. ... It is wonderful to share the production with Citrus County because how often can you see a live ballet here?”
Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased on the Valerie Theatre’s website, www.valerietheatre.org. The theater’s box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and one hour before showtime. For questions, call 352-341-7850.
