If you enjoy singing in the shower, on a street corner, or on a stage, the Dunnellon Community Singers, or DC Singers, think they've got a place for you.
Director Lori Graves said, "We accept anyone who wants to sing. We have no registration fees. Singing should be free."
There are no auditions. No age restrictions. No residence restrictions. No rules about what you need to know about music before you join the choir.
The 17-member choir could use more members, according to Graves. The only requirement is people should love to sing.
Graves said she wanted to start a singing group, especially after COVID took its toll on local performing arts ensembles.
"I put it together from the ground up," Graves said.
Although the group is based in Dunnellon -- they practice at First Methodist Church on Highway 40 -- members come from Inverness, Crystal River, Ocala, and elsewhere.
Unlike some groups, the DC Singers don't focus on heavy-duty chamber and other serious classical music.
The music is a mix of movie music, show tunes, pop songs, and music from around the world.
There is music from such groups as Abba and Queen. There is music with Hebrew words and music from Nigeria.
Sometimes, the choir performs a cappella. Often, the group is accompanied by music tracks Graves creates.
The singers rehearse at 5 p.m. Sundays at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. Highway 40. They practice even during summer, although snowbirds are welcome to participate.
Their leader, Graves, is a former piano and organ performance major at DePaul University in Chicago. She was a concert artist for Yamaha, Hammond Organ, and Lowrey Organ. She toured internationally and was a concert pianist.
In Illinois, she had a studio and taught piano, organ, and voice. She belonged to many professional groups. Some of her students have performed in operas and on Broadway.
After moving with her husband to Dunnellon, Graves served as organist and worship leader at First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and also as music director at the First Methodist Church of Williston.
She said she's been teaching music since she was 15 and finds that music "gives me freedom. When you're focused on music, then nothing else matters. Music is there to make people happy, to evoke an emotion."
She urged anyone who thinks he or she might not be good enough to "come out and have some fun. Just try it. Sometimes, we're our own worst critics. Everyone's welcome."
She said some of the only rules are that the group starts on time and "There is no drama or divas, just fun. ... We have a fun type of discipline. We all make mistakes and laugh. We don't get upset."
She said novices are teamed with people who've been members longer and who may be a bit more proficient.
"It's a great team, a great team effort," she said.
When the group performs, it collects a freewill offering. Then the DC Singers split the proceeds with the church where they practice.
They've performed such places as the Methodist church, as well as at Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon, Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, and the Dunnellon Historic Train Depot.
They are practicing now for fall and winter concerts.
They don't wear uniforms, per se -- just dark pants or skirts and a primary colored top.
Members learn music terms and engage in breathing exercises, vocal warmups, and vocal range stretches. They also learn how to listen, not only to the accompaniment, but to their fellow singers.
Graves does expect her singers to keep one thing in mind.
"Just because you're amateurs doesn't mean you can't be good," she said.
For information about the group or if you are interested in having the group perform, call 352-606-8656 or email dcsingers@outlook.com.
