CC Dunnellon Concert Singers

The Dunnellon Community Singers, DC Singers, performed recently at Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon. They could use more voices, says leader Lori Graves.

 Special to the Chronicle

If you enjoy singing in the shower, on a street corner, or on a stage, the Dunnellon Community Singers, or DC Singers, think they've got a place for you.

Director Lori Graves said, "We accept anyone who wants to sing. We have no registration fees. Singing should be free."

