Charles Niski says many of us wonder about the one who got away.
On Valentine’s Day, Niski’s production company is bringing a dinner theater production of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney to the Central Ridge Community Center.
It’s a show about two childhood friends who never, quite, truly connect romantically but who, as the show’s promotional material says, “spiritually ... are as close as only true lovers can be.”
Niski said one of the joys of the show is its intimacy – there are only two actors.
Mike Shier II, who plays the role of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, said much of the acting consists of him and his counterpart, Melanie Burkhardt, who plays Melissa Gardner, sitting at desks, reading and writing letters.
Just their upper bodies can be seen, so their expressions must be conveyed by facial and hand gestures.
When the cast reviewed other performers doing the play, they decided the static show was a tiny bit boring. So, they decided to update and personalize the play, which premiered in 1988 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama.
So, Niski’s added 300 lighting cues and 220 sound and video effects. For example, when the characters write a letter, the audience can see them do it, thanks to video.
Burkhardt said she considers Niski “a technical wizard. He’ll say something, and then he’ll make it happen.”
Niski, Burkhardt, Shier II, and stage manager and makeup artist Emily Cyr collaborated to design a show they feel works. There is no director, per se. All had input in how the show turned out.
Niski produced the show a year ago but few people knew about it.
“Mike and I begged Chuck to do the show again,” Burkhardt said. “The collaboration, the being able to work as a team and the brainstorming, and then having (the show) come to life and bringing it to people and watching their emotions so they felt the show with us, that was a beautiful experience.”
She said she hopes the cast can convey this same sort of feeling in the current production, which she hopes “evokes those poignant feelings so that people walk away feeling love.”
Shier II said even if people have seen “Love Letters” previously, “This is a totally new interpretation, a brand new show.”
Burkhardt said, “The play is on Valentine’s Day for a reason. Love is the central theme, love that doesn’t die. Even though life’s thrown in, there’s a bond.”
Cady’s Café in Inverness is catering the show. Dinner consists of a choice of Garlic and Herb Boneless Chicken Breast, Post Roast with Gravy, Salmon Filet, or Cauliflower Steak.
Tickets range from $40-$75 per person, with a choice of seats from a table with six people to a table with two. If a table for two is desired, both tickets must be purchased together. The deadline for reserving tickets is Feb. 9.
Tickets are available from Niski’s website, www.betheccause.com. And yes, the double “c” in that address is intentional.
The event starts at 6:15 p.m. at the Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Drive, Beverly Hills. For information, email underseigeenterprises@gmail.com, or phone 352-270-8884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.