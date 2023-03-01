When the fourth member of their bridge club dies unexpectedly, the remaining three players discover that not only must the game go on, but it must continue with laughs, a bit of thievery and an abundance of derring-do in the play, "Exit Laughing," opening March 10 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
The Woodview Players, the theater group of Unity of Citrus County, performs the show that won the comedy award in the American Association of Community Theatre's NewPlayFest in 2013. Written by Paul Elliot, the play debuted with the Springfield, Missouri, Little Theater and broke the theater's 50-year record for money raised and tickets sold for a nonmusical.
The play is directed by Leanne St. Marie, who said the play "offers a message to the masses about what we should do and how we should live our lives, with a focus on the line, 'Exit Laughing.'"
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
As St. Marie points out, the deceased bridge partner, Mary, "was a hoot and didn't expect to die." Mary had all sorts of plans about what she wanted to do that she wasn't able to realize.
That's until her three bridge comrades step in, "borrow" Mary's ashes from the funeral home, and take her on one last trip in her bright red urn, adorned with her gold earrings. In turn, Mary has some surprises for her bridge buddies.
Similarly, this production of "Exit Laughing" has some surprises for the audience, St. Marie said. "We're doing something that's not been seen in Citrus County," she said, although she wouldn't reveal what this surprise might be.
Many women may relate to the stars of the show - the three women left holding the cards after their bridge buddy's demise. But the show's producer, Michael Wilmshurst, said the men in the audience get to see the women "cut loose and have fun. It gives some insight into female minds."
The production is offering a chance for some local theater folks to add to their thespian resumes.
"Exit Laughing" is the first show that St. Marie has directed. It's the first time that Dylan Earnheart, who plays Bobby Grayson, has acted. Doreen Fontanez shares stage managing duties with Tammy Preter, and both are new to stage managing.
Fontanez's daughter, Anastacia Vinson, plays Rachel in the show. Fontanez said although Anastacia has been in other productions, this is Anastacia's first big show.
Fontanez said her only sadness about participating in the show from behind the curtains is that "I can't see her (Anastacia) from the audience ... I'm so proud of her," Fontanez said. "I'm super-stoked for her."
Anastacia said she thinks the play is "a fun mixture of old and new. It's not just for the older generation. It's enjoyable for all ages."
Earnheart agreed that the play is amusing for all age groups.
As he pointed out - and speaking from experience - "For the younger generation, if they've seen a play, it was because it was required for class."
But "Exit Laughing" is a "fun, really entertaining play," he said. "It's enjoyable."
Stage manager Preter said the show helps audiences see how they can "enjoy this day in a different way." The show will make audiences "laugh and feel they had a great time and enjoyed their night," she said.
Pam Schreck, who directed the Woodview Players' "The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular" in November, serves with St. Marie as Woodview Players' play reading committee, deciding upon which works will get produced.
When the two women first read "Exit Laughing," they both wanted to act in the show. But when no director appeared on the scene, St. Marie agreed to direct while Schreck stepped into the role of bridge player Millie Wilcott.
The play, Schreck said, "is a light look at death."
Carol Jeske, who rounds out the former bridge-playing quartet, plays Leona, whom Jeske describes as someone who is "on a diet all the time. And I'm a lush."
"It's a fun script," she said. "The message is to live life to the fullest."
For Colette Nichols-Watson, who's featured as bridge player Connie Harland, the play offers "a lot of laughs and a lot of cheekiness. It's a great night out. It's a great ladies' night out. And for men, it's hysterical to see women at their worst and best."
"Exit Laughing" is at 7 p.m. March 10-11 and March 17-18 and 2 :30 p.m. March 12 and 19 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets are $17.50 and are available at www.valerietheatre.org.
The box office is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtime. For questions, call 352-341-7850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.