CC Exit Laughing cast and crew

The cast and crew of “Exit Laughing,” opening March 10 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness and running through March 19, rehearse at Unity of Citrus County. Unity church is the home base of Woodview Players, the group presenting the show. From left, back row, are Tammy Preter, Leanne St. Marie, Dylan Earnheart, Michael Wilmshurst, Anastacia Vinson and Doreen Fontanez. Front row, from left, are Pam Schreck, Colette Nichols-Watson and Carol Jeske. Schreck, Nichols-Watson and Jeske hold the urn of their characters’ recently departed friend, Mary, who wanted to be buried in her red dress and gold earrings. The friends bought Mary a red urn, with Mary’s earrings serving as handles.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle correspondent

When the fourth member of their bridge club dies unexpectedly, the remaining three players discover that not only must the game go on, but it must continue with laughs, a bit of thievery and an abundance of derring-do in the play, "Exit Laughing," opening March 10 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.

The Woodview Players, the theater group of Unity of Citrus County, performs the show that won the comedy award in the American Association of Community Theatre's NewPlayFest in 2013. Written by Paul Elliot, the play debuted with the Springfield, Missouri, Little Theater and broke the theater's 50-year record for money raised and tickets sold for a nonmusical.

