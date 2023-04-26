CC Mary Lu with loofah and poinsettia

Mary Lu Scholl writes “cozy” and “brozy” mysteries from her home near Crystal River. She raises both poisonous poinsettias, like the one behind her, as well as loofah tropical gourds, like the one in her hand.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

Mary Lu Scholl writes as quickly as a summer band of rain breezes through the Nature Coast.

Since moving to the Crystal River area in 2018, she has self-published eight in a series of Trailer Park Travails "cozy" mysteries and the ninth, "Fatal Philandering," should be available imminently. Other cozies are underway.

