Rex Young, left, of Lewis and Young Entertainment, interviews Danielle Flury-Downey, whom Lewis and Young have named the winner of the "Peeps in the Peep Sight" award for July. Each month, Lewis and Young recognize someone in the area who is involved in theater.

Danielle Flury-Downey of Inverness considers herself a hands-on director, from the start of a production when the actors are cast to the breakdown of sets after the final curtain has dropped.

She rustles up props, creates a few costumes, and oversees the details. Mostly, she is known as the resident music director at the Art Center of Citrus County, a role she's held about seven years. At the moment, she's both music directing and directing the Art Center's summer musical, "Young Frankenstein," which runs July 14-30.

