Danielle Flury-Downey of Inverness considers herself a hands-on director, from the start of a production when the actors are cast to the breakdown of sets after the final curtain has dropped.
She rustles up props, creates a few costumes, and oversees the details. Mostly, she is known as the resident music director at the Art Center of Citrus County, a role she's held about seven years. At the moment, she's both music directing and directing the Art Center's summer musical, "Young Frankenstein," which runs July 14-30.
She also is the "Peeps in the Peep Sight" awardee for July, an honor bestowed by Lewis and Young Entertainment on area residents who are involved in theater. Lewis and Young is a production company whose radio stage play, "Summer of Suspense!," is having an encore performance at 7 p.m. on July 22 at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness.
Originally from California, Flury-Downey said she started playing piano at age 6 and when she was 7, she was performing Beethoven's "Fifth Symphony." She studied privately, and as a teen, performed with a 12-Piano Orchestra in Redlands, Calif. She took voice lessons from a woman who had retired from Broadway, who also directed Flury-Downey's high school's theater productions.
"It's kind of where I got the bug," Flury-Downey said.
Flury-Downey and her family moved to Florida when she was in her senior year of high school and she finished up at Citrus High in Inverness.
Soon after that, her father, Richard, landed an acting role at the former Playhouse 19 in Crystal River, and the show's producers were looking for someone to fill a role as an extra. Flury-Downey took it.
This quickly led to bigger and better things, and by age 19, Flury-Downey was music directing "Cabaret" for Playhouse 19. The show did so well, the producers took it on the road and headed south, to such stops as New Port Richey.
Flury-Downey said she thinks she's found her niche. She prefers being behind the curtain, rather than in front of it, she said.
"Being a concert pianist was nerve-wracking," she said.
For "Young Frankenstein," Flury-Downey not only is directing the actors and the 11-piece orchestra, she's also playing the keyboard accompaniment.
She said she's served many times and at the same time as both music director and director.
One of the things she watches out for as music director is "the music itself," she said.
The show "Young Frankenstein" has constant key changes, and she has helped both the actors and musicians acclimatize to this.
Another thing she has to consider as music director is how to "build them up to their potential" when gifted actors land roles, even if their singing voices aren't their strongest talent.
As a show's director, Flury-Downey finds she enjoys working with casts with a mix of ages, from kids, to teens, to middle-aged performers, to mature actors.
"You have to treat kids differently," she said. "The tweens are much more emotional. You have to think about how you're going to phrase something you need for them to do."
As she contemplates the future, Flury-Downey pointed out that the Art Center is expanding its offerings from two to three musicals a season. There will be one in November, another in February, and a final one in summer.
That means Flury-Downey will have perhaps a week or two but no more between the closing of the November show and the auditions and start of practice for the February show.
She said what she wants to continue doing is "just bringing something awesome to the community I live in. Anything with the arts is so important. The arts help people express their emotions."
In the "Peeps in the Peep Sight" video that can be seen on Lewis and Young Entertainment's website, www.lyeusa.com, producer Rex Young asks Flury-Downey what she would recommend to those seeking a career in the performing arts.
She said, "Just be realistic. It's a really, really hard field to go into, especially for someone who wants to be on Broadway or even get into a troupe of actors. It's a tough business. For every one person, there are 100 waiting right behind you, and that's not just for actors but for musicians.
"But if you stick with it, and you really, really want it bad enough and you keep on going, then you start from the bottom and work yourself up."
