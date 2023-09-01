If asked to describe a typical camping trip, many people would likely share a tale of roughing it in the woods under a starlit sky. Though that might be the traditional way to go camping, a recent trend has inspired its fair share of devotees to embrace a wholly different way to spend a night or two in the great outdoors.
The word "glamping" was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2016. There's no uniform way to go glamping, but this 21st century way to immerse oneself in nature is often billed as traditional camping with a more luxurious and glamorous twist.
Glamping devotees typically love to experience nature but want to do so with the same resort-style luxury they've grown accustomed to on more traditional vacations. Glamping may not be for everyone, but those interested in a less traditional take on camping can give their next excursion into the great outdoors a more luxurious feel with a few tweaks.
Bring a bed
Perhaps the most notable difference between camping and glamping is bedding. While traditional campers nestle into sleeping bags when they call it a night, glampers retire to a more familiar space.
Glamping beds tend to be folding airbed cots that are leak-free and capable of bearing several hundred pounds depending on the size. Glampers prefer bedding because of the added comfort and because it ensures they don't have to sleep on top of potentially rocky terrain.
Bring some lighting
Glampers can still enjoy sing-alongs around the campfire, but some extra solar-powered lighting can add a little more ambiance and facilitate nighttime trips to the car for supplies.
Furnish the campground
Whether it's a small accent like a framed nightstand photo from home or a rug to line the floor of your tent, some extra furnishings can help distinguish a glamping trip from more traditional camping.
Some extra folding tables to hold food and beverages during the trip also can add a touch of luxury to your camping trip.
Reconsider the menu
Franks and beans may be a go-to on traditional camping trips, but glampers may want a menu that's more about gourmet than convenience. A portable grill can expand the menu options, while some premade salads can make a glamping weekend better for your waistline.
Few outdoors experiences are as immersive as camping. But those who want to experience nature firsthand without sacrificing luxury can consider glamping.
