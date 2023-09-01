CC Glamping

Glamping may not be for everyone, but those interested in a less traditional take on camping can give their next excursion into the great outdoors a more luxurious feel with a few tweaks.

If asked to describe a typical camping trip, many people would likely share a tale of roughing it in the woods under a starlit sky. Though that might be the traditional way to go camping, a recent trend has inspired its fair share of devotees to embrace a wholly different way to spend a night or two in the great outdoors.

The word "glamping" was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2016. There's no uniform way to go glamping, but this 21st century way to immerse oneself in nature is often billed as traditional camping with a more luxurious and glamorous twist.

