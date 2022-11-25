Tired of shopping? Looking for something more interesting to do?
Citrus County Libraries will offer several chances during the holiday season to learn and have some fun for everyone.
Here is a sampling of what’s coming up:
Coping with Loss During the Holidays: Nov. 28
The holiday season is coming up and with that there can be a multitude of emotions to process. Loss of family or friends is something that you never truly get over, but you don’t have to be alone in your grief and it doesn’t have to be forever.
At 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Central Ridge Library will host a presentation on coping with loss during the holidays. Join Teresita Callanan of VITAS Healthcare for a presentation on the dynamics, reactions and strategies of loss and grief made especially difficult during the holidays.
Explore the Wild Beasts of Ancient Florida: Dec. 5
If you’ve ever wanted to time travel but just can’t seem to fit it into the month’s itinerary, come to the library for the next best thing!
On Monday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m., join the Science Education Training and Support Foundation (SETS) at the Coastal Region Library for a day of prehistoric adventure and excavation to explore a time when ancient mammals walked along Florida’s shores during the Wild Beasts of Ancient Florida presentation.
During the time that dinosaurs were walking the earth, Florida was underwater and home to entirely marine life – so no stegosaurus or triceratops to be found here!
However, as the climate cooled and the sea levels dropped, mammals from the upper areas of North America traveled southward to populate Florida’s exposed surface. Some of these ancient mammals included mammoths, camels, saber cats, horses and dire wolves to name just a few, and while these prehistoric species have long since gone extinct, we can still find the fossils they’ve left behind in Florida’s sediments.
In this exciting program, participants will examine some of these fossils, learn how to identify what animal they came from, and reconstruct it from fragments into a keepsake to take home.
History Hour: Pearl Harbor and the U.S. Navy in the Pacific: Dec. 7
In honor of the event which propelled the United States into World War II, the Homosassa Library will host History Hour: Pearl Harbor and the U.S. Navy in the Pacific on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.
This program will feature a presentation of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the rapid growth of the U.S. Navy, the evolvement of carrier tactics in the U.S. Navy, and the battles and actions between the Imperial Japanese Navy and the U.S. Navy which occurred during the course of the Pacific War.
By the end of the war, the U.S. Navy would rule the seas supreme and was unparalleled in its size and its development of ships and tactical doctrine.
Florida’s Native Wildflowers: Dec. 9
Calling all gardeners, plant enthusiasts and everyone in between!
There’s nothing quite like driving down one of our quiet, country roads and seeing the splashes of color from all the flowers growing alongside. Wildflowers aren’t just for roadsides, though!
At 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9, come to Lakes Region Library for a presentation by Marcie Clutter on Florida’s native wildflowers. In this program, learn about some of the incredible diversity of our own native vegetation that can be seen almost every month of the year and how to incorporate it into your garden and landscaping.
Native plants use less water, provide for local pollinators and require fewer pesticides than their non-native counterparts because they’re already adapted to Florida’s natural environment.
Marcie Clutter is a retired educator and a Florida state-certified naturalist, as well as a member of the Citrus Native Plant Society.
Party with the Grinch: Dec. 13
Christmas wouldn’t be complete without the Grinch! Families are invited to the Coastal Region Library at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 for Citrus Libraries’ annual Party with the Grinch!
Get cozy as we read the classic story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” get excited to make “Grinchy” crafts and play festive party games, and enjoy light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Coastal Region Library.
Who knows? Perhaps your heart will grow three times its size, too!
This progam is intended for readers of all ages, and is the perfect activity for a family to attend.
For more information about all library programs, visit the online calendar at: attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the library branch closest to you.
For more information on programs hosted by Citrus Libraries, you can visit citruslibraries.org, or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
