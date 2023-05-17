Conservation photographer Linda Wilinski creates beautiful photo art with a strong focus on freshwater springs. She tells stories through her artistic images.
Her art tells stories of Florida’s beautiful wildlife as she advocates for its protection.
“I strongly believe each of us is given a gift which should be used to have a positive impact in this world,” Wilinski said.
Her mom was a great influence in her love of conservation and becoming a photo artist.
“We spent our summers in Scandinavia in a little RV. She loved taking pictures and could never take enough photos. There was always one more shot my dad needed to pull over for,” Wilinski recalled.
“I loved reliving these moments all over again,” she added.
She’s been doing conservation photography on a more serious level for the past five years. And from a very young age, she was always concerned about the environment.
“I witnessed Chernobyl as a child growing up in Germany,” she said. That planted the seed. She grew up observing nature, not watching much TV.
Wilinski also works as a environmental specialist with the State of Florida for the past 18 years, although she hopes to retire in the near future to concentrate on her conservation photography and “be more engaged with nonprofit organizations,” she said.
She loves to share her knowledge with others and always had a dream to submit a meaningful article to be printed in a newspaper.
“The more we know, the more we care, the more we will be called to protect,” she stated.
Wilinski has written articles in the Riverland News in Dunnellon, a Citrus County Chronicle-owned paper. Her first article was about her favorite subject — North American river otters.
“I wanted to share stories on these charismatic, yet ferocious creatures to shed light onto the importance of their protection as well as the importance of springs conservation,” she said.
“Everything in nature is interconnected,” Wilinski said. “If we can save our springs, we will also protect the wildlife.”
She wrote another article on the American alligator, which she says “is an often misunderstood keystone species.”
“Alligators are vital to our ecosystems and I wanted to put into perspective how they are tied to a healthy environment and needed by other wildlife,” Wilinski said.
The last article she wrote was about doing our part by planting native vegetation, which is a “win-win, as native plants support pollinators, save us money and help keep the nitrates out of our waterways.”
She always ends each article with helpful hints and how to do our part.
Wilinski is a certified Florida Master Naturalist who attended Crealde School of Art. She is a volunteer board member of the Rainbow River Conservation and is part of the Florida Springs Council.
She resides on the Rainbow River and likes to spend her free time snorkeling, kayaking and educating others about caring for the Florida Springs. Observing all the wildlife fuels her inspiration.
“No matter how many times I am submerged in the refreshing spring water, there’s an endless amount of stories to be told,” she said.
“I have a vision to reconnect people with the outdoors to raise awareness and to shed light onto nature’s hardships,” she stated. She encourages conservation with her art.
Some of her work has been on display at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River and she recently spoke and had an exhibit at Cedar Key.
She sells her work at the annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival every spring and is planning a few more local events this fall. She has a website and gets requests for her work from it and delivers locally.
Selling some of her art gives her a chance to give back to nonprofit organizations protecting Florida’s nature. That’s her motivation.
Her husband recently came up with merchandise that also resolves around springs awareness.
“We named it “Blue 72” (blue for the water and 72 for the degrees.) “With every purchase, we give back to natural Florida,” she said. “It’s a new project and we are still working on it.”
She loves conservation photography as it gives her purpose and the courage to speak for the ones who cannot.
“I hope my images move hearts into the direction of compassion,” she said.
She also would like to partner with local art galleries. Some of her work is on display at the Rainbow Springs State Park Gift Shop. Wilinski is also available for speaking events and is active on social media.
She is now working on a short film for “World Otter Day,” a video that will premiere on May 31 on YouTube.
“I have formed a strong bond with some of the local wildlife and I am known as the ‘Otter Whisperer’ in my circle of human friends,” she noted.
For more information visit www.lindawphotography.com or Instagram: @lindawphotography or email at lindasphotography3@gmail.com.
