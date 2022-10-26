A rippingly funny comedy based on mistaken assumptions will open next Friday, Nov. 4, at the Art Center Theatre.
“Let’s Murder Marsha” is a tale of a happy housewife named Marsha who is hopelessly addicted to reading murder mysteries. When she hears her loving husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise, she thinks they are planning to murder her. With the help of her next-door neighbor, she tries to turn the tables on them with a poison potion.
When her mother shows up for her birthday a day early, Marsha thinks she is in on the diabolical plot. Eventually, her intended victims discover what Marsha has mistakenly supposed, they decide to teach her a lesson by actually pretending to be murderers. Then the comedy continues to be fast and nonstop.
Directed by Pam Schreck, the play features Carol Jeske as Marsha Gilmore, Stephen Jackson as Tobias Gilmore, Phil Isasi as Virgel Baxter, Pam Schreck as Persis Devore, Colette Nichols-Watson as Bianca, Marvia Korol as Lynette Thoren and Carlos Tavenner as Ben Quade. Kathy Woodall is the stage manager.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The play is being presented on a set designed by Sharon Harris and Pam Schreck and built by construction coordinator Gary Boesch with assistance from Chris Peters, Richard Flury and Paul St. Martin. The set was painted by Edwin Martin. Dianna Haynes designed the lighting, Leanne St. Marie designed the sound and Sandy Hynes is the sound technician. Ralph Shafer is the lighting technician.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Tickets are $21 and are available at the box office. The box office is on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. and is open 1-4 p.m. daily and one hour before performances. Online ticketing is available on the Art Center website at artcenterofcitruscountry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.