Seated are Phil Isasi as Virgel Baxter and Carol Jeske as Marsha. Standing, from left, are Pam Schreck as Persis Devore, Stephen Jackson as Tobias Gilmore and Colette Nichols-Watson as Bianca.

A rippingly funny comedy based on mistaken assumptions will open next Friday, Nov. 4, at the Art Center Theatre.

“Let’s Murder Marsha” is a tale of a happy housewife named Marsha who is hopelessly addicted to reading murder mysteries. When she hears her loving husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise, she thinks they are planning to murder her. With the help of her next-door neighbor, she tries to turn the tables on them with a poison potion.

