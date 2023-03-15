CC ACT easter eggs

Pysanky Eggs decorated by Teresa Hrobuchak, demonstrator and instructor for the Pysanka workshop being held at the Art Center of Citrus County, April 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration deadline is April 9. Register online at artcentertheatre.org.

 Special to the Chronicle

Have you ever marveled at how floral designers create their beautiful arrangements?

Well, now you can learn to make your own at the Art Center of Citrus County in partnership with the Citrus Hills Women’s Club. The Art Center’s April Lunch and Learn will feature creating your very own fresh floral arrangement class at noon Tuesday, April 4. You will learn the art of fresh flower design from accredited floral judge of The National Garden Club, Myrna Keelan. Fee is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers, all supplies furnished.

