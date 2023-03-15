Have you ever marveled at how floral designers create their beautiful arrangements?
Well, now you can learn to make your own at the Art Center of Citrus County in partnership with the Citrus Hills Women’s Club. The Art Center’s April Lunch and Learn will feature creating your very own fresh floral arrangement class at noon Tuesday, April 4. You will learn the art of fresh flower design from accredited floral judge of The National Garden Club, Myrna Keelan. Fee is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers, all supplies furnished.
Two cultures will merge on Thursday, April 13, for the Pysanka Egg decorating workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate Ukranian contributions to American Easter egg dyeing and learn this beautiful art form.
Demonstration and instruction are provided by a local Ukrainian egg decorating authority Theresa Hrobuchak. Fee is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers; all supplies furnished for creating two eggs. Registration deadline is April 9. Pay at the door to attend the demonstration only for $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Class size is limited so register early at the Art Center Box Office or online at artcenterthreatre.org. Cancellation notification of 24 hours is required for refunds.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Art Center of Citrus County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a two-building campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave., Hernando.
For more information about the community theater productions, photography and other events, visit www/artcenterofcitruscounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.