Settle into a chair in the courtroom at the Old Courthouse in Inverness on March 3 or March 4 and pretend it's the late 1940s and you're a member of a radio station audience, rooting for your favorite characters to solve mysteries.
Those characters also need to be pretty adept with their sleuthing skills because someone's trying to kill the radio staff, and Earl, the lighting guy, particularly is at risk.
Join the actors of Lewis and Young Entertainment who will perform three old-time radio plays in their production of "The Mysteries in March" at 7 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. March 4. The Old Courthouse is at 1 Courthouse Square. Tickets are $15, or $10 for Citrus County Historical Society members.
Rex Young, the show's director, said the show will be presented as if five actors were performing in a radio studio, reading from their scripts but interacting with each other. Some of the lines they deliver when they talk among themselves are memorized, while others are improvised.
The audience will be expected to laugh and clap on cue.
He said the Old Courthouse is "a great venue for mysteries" and attending the play gives the audience the chance to appreciate "the great local talent" performing.
The actors include Young's co-producer at Lewis and Young Entertainment, Harry Lewis, as well as Holly Sherwood, Rachel Vazquez, Tim Stewart, and Young.
The shows to be performed include adaptations of episodes of the former radio shows "Nero Wolfe," "The Saint," and "Candy Matson," which has been updated to be "'Toffy' Matson."
Young explained the show "Nero Wolfe" features "the fattest detective who doesn't want to leave his house. He's very cantankerous."
"The Saint" was both a radio and TV show, and Vincent Price was one of the former radio actors.
"Candy Matson" was "a groundbreaking show with the first real female detective," Young said. Lewis and Young have updated the show to star Matson's granddaughter, "Toffy."
Young said the radio shows are set in the framework of a radio crew trying to stage a show while someone keeps trying to kill the station's personnel. This production is a set of mysteries within a mystery and may help the audience understand why radio mysteries were among the most popular of radio programs.
In addition to the "The Mysteries in March" shows, Lewis and Young are planning a "Spring of Sci Fi Olde Time Radio" at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness on May 12-13 and a final radio show at the Valerie Theatre on July 7-8, "Summer of Suspense," featuring a female-led cast.
More information about Lewis and Young Entertainment is available on the website, www.lyeusa.com, including video clips in the company's Citrus Theater Beat series.
Tickets for "The Mysteries in March" are available by calling the Old Courthouse at 352-341-6428.
