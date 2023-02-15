CC murder mystery actors

From left, back row, Rex Young, Holly Sherwood, Rachel Vazquez and Harry Lewis, and seated, Tim Stewart, star in “The Mysteries in March” on March 3-4 at the Old Courthouse in Inverness.

 Special to the Chronicle

Settle into a chair in the courtroom at the Old Courthouse in Inverness on March 3 or March 4 and pretend it's the late 1940s and you're a member of a radio station audience, rooting for your favorite characters to solve mysteries.

Those characters also need to be pretty adept with their sleuthing skills because someone's trying to kill the radio staff, and Earl, the lighting guy, particularly is at risk.

