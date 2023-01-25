CC On Golden Pond Wige cast

The cast of “On Golden Pond” included, clockwise, starting with Wil Wigge (center front); Alan Stewart, Felicia Shewbart, Freedom, Holly Sherwood, and Timmy Spence.

He was just 22. He might have been a comedian. He might have been a voice actor. He might have been a Hollywood actor. He might have been just about anything.

What he was, was an actor who won the hearts of the cast and crew with whom he worked; a writer and podcaster; and a devoted friend, son and brother. His life ended Nov. 30, 2022, but his memory will endure.

