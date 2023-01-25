He was just 22. He might have been a comedian. He might have been a voice actor. He might have been a Hollywood actor. He might have been just about anything.
What he was, was an actor who won the hearts of the cast and crew with whom he worked; a writer and podcaster; and a devoted friend, son and brother. His life ended Nov. 30, 2022, but his memory will endure.
Local production company Lewis and Young Entertainment has named Wil Wigge its winner of its “Peeps in the Peep Sight” award for January. Harry Lewis and Rex Young name someone each month whom they feel has contributed to the local theater scene.
Although Wigge had health challenges and navigated life in a wheelchair, he nevertheless was eager to act in area theater.
He played Billy, a smart-aleck teenager, in the Valerie Players’ Summer 2022 production of “On Golden Pond” and told a Chronicle writer at the time that his character was “this ornery kid who loves to bust people’s chops ... and is not too far from myself.”
Harry Lewis, who cast and directed Wigge in the show, said, “Wil was one awesome fellow. He had so much potential in him.”
Lewis mentioned Wigge’s podcast on Spotify, “The Heralds,” and said he had shared some role-playing books with Wigge.
“He was into all the movies and books and I love that stuff. ... He was a great nerd. And I love a nerd. ... I miss him so much.”
Holly Sherwood, who played the wife and mother, Ethel Thayer, in “On Golden Pond,” said Wigge was “truly an inspiration.”
She said during rehearsals, Wigge had “caught a flu bug or something, but he was like, ‘I can do this. Let’s go.’”
Wigge was a “real trouper,” she said. “He had the best attitude when he probably should have been the one with the worst attitude. We all looked forward to working with him.”
Rex Young, the assistant director of “On Golden Pond,” said Wigge was “a dream actor. He took direction. He took it seriously. He learned his lines and he asked if something wasn’t clear. Everybody loved Wil. He was just a joy to be around.”
Young said “On Golden Pond” is not a comedy, but Wil “brought a light to the show. ... He was a good person. And he had an amazing sense of humor.”
Young said he was looking for an agent to represent Wigge because “I could see Wil going to Hollywood to make movies. He had that kind of personality.”
According to Young, it’s often said when someone dies young, that the person missed out on a lot of life. But to Young, “Wil was a true character. Life missed out on a lot because of his passing. He could have done amazing things.”
William “Wil” Dahman Wigge was a 2018 graduate of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is survived by his parents, Bryan and Sara Wigge of Crystal River; his brothers Saige (Stephanie) and Asher Wigge; his niece, Ruth; and his grandmothers, Marilyn Long and Annette Wigge.
A video tribute naming Wil Wigge the January “Peep in the Peep Sight” can be viewed on Lewis and Young’s website, www.lyeusa.com.
