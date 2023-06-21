Besides watching outstanding artists work of the Citrus Watercolor Society work, visitors to the group’s June 9 meeting were treated to a Paint A-Round event.
After the activity, everyone was able to bid on the finished paintings.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 2:27 pm
Besides watching outstanding artists work of the Citrus Watercolor Society work, visitors to the group’s June 9 meeting were treated to a Paint A-Round event.
After the activity, everyone was able to bid on the finished paintings.
What’s a Paint A-Round? This year, seven artists come prepared with a concept, paper and supplies to set up at the appointed hour. They start their painting and after 10 minutes, their work is passed on to the next artist who adds his/her special touches ... and so it goes until all have added color, textures, perspectives on each painting and the artwork finishes the cycle and returns to the original artist.
Those finished paintings are signed by all artists, matted and displayed. Tickets are sold and then drawings are held to determine the winners of each of the seven finished paintings. Proceeds fund CWS activities.
The artists all donated their time and talents.
Thank you to Curt Bond, Barbara Kerr, Darla Goldberg, Ellen Hines, Lionel Sanchez, Deborah Newman and Polly Boston. Each of these artists has their own particular style and preferences for their work.
From birds, to animals, landscapes, flowers and more, artists’ additions to each other’s work add magic to the finished paintings. CWS members and guests watch the action from start to finish, mingling and seeing the fabulous paintings evolve in less than 90 minutes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.