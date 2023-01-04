A musical special about the music of famous composer Irving Berlin is coming to the Art Center stage next week for a two-weekend run, Jan. 13-15 and Jan. 20-22.
“I Love a Piano” is a celebration of the music and lyrics of Irving Berlin, who wrote such classics as “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Blue Skies,” “Anything You Can Do,” “How Deep is The Ocean” and “God Bless America.”
The story follows the journey of a piano as it moves in and out of American lives from the turn of the century to the present.
Along the way, the story comes to vibrant life with over sixty of Irving Berlin’s most beloved songs.
Berlin wrote over 1,000 songs, wrote the scores for 13 Broadway musicals, contributed to seven revues and wrote songs for 12 classic Hollywood movie musicals and created many of the most well-known popular songs of the 20th century.
He was born in Russia and emigrated to America where he was both a successful writer and businessman. For his paean to his beloved adopted country “God Bless America” he established a fund that receives all revenue for the song and distributes it to the Boy and Girl Scouts.
Directed by Danielle Flury and featuring vocalists and a live band on the stage, the play written by Ray Roderick and Michael Berkeley is alternately heartbreaking and hilarious, rousing and reflective, "I Love a Piano" is a fitting tribute to the man Jerome Kern famously said had ‘no place in American music – he is American music.’
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. for Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $21 and are available online at artcentertheatre.org or at the box office on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave,. Hernando. The box office is open 1-4 p.m. weekdays and one hour before performances.
