Dave Sotrines of Inverness was in the first play -- "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder -- when the Art Center of Citrus County opened in 2003.
This month, Dave and his wife, Gail, are being recognized as Lewis and Young Entertainment's "Peeps in the Peep Sight" winners.
Lewis and Young, an area production company, each month honors local people involved in theater.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Sotrineses "are so helpful and committed to theater," said Rex Young, one of Lewis and Young's founders.
"They are go-to people when you need a hand," Young said. "And they're so much fun."
The couple have appeared in commercials promoting Lewis and Young Entertainment, as well as have performed in shows at the Art Center and the Valerie Theatre.
In the video on Lewis and Young's website that tells about Dave and Gail, Gail said she participated in some theater productions while in high school and college, then took time off to be a teacher and mother. While working fulltime, she got involved in musicals at the Art Center over the summers when she had a little more time.
Now she's retired and said she's enjoying life.
She recommended that anyone with the slightest yen to participate in theater not wait but jump in. She's ushered, she's worked backstage, she's done lighting.
"There are so many things you can do," she said. "I've never been the star of the show, I'm happy to say, and I've had a blast."
Dave said when he was in high school, he played Mr. Webb, the editor of the local newspaper, in the play, "Our Town." When he auditioned for "Our Town" at the Art Center, he landed the role of Mr. Webb once again.
He, too, recommended that anyone with the slightest interest in theater consider getting involved.
"You don't necessarily have to be on stage if that's something that makes you nervous," he said.
He joked that he's noticed that the names of people in obituaries in the newspaper seem to be arranged in alphabetical order. "So, unless your name starts with 'Z,' you'd better get to it," he said.
Gail and Dave's "Peeps in the Peep Sight" video can be seen on Lewis and Young's website: www.lyeusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.