A homegrown musical comedy about fame, fortune, and having a good ol' time one last time takes the stage Aug. 11-13 at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness when Frank Julian's Peacock Players present "The Last Broadcast of the Gary Grizzle Show."
Julian, a singer-songwriter and producer of musical events at The Farm, north of Brooksville, has written the script, as well as some of the songs for the show. Joe Bryan is musical director. Julian's band, Frankie J & the Chicken Parade, is among the groups performing.
This is Julian and Bryan's second musical at the Valerie. Last summer, they debuted "The Last Resort." Julian said those who oversee the Valerie have invited him to produce a show a year at the theater.
Julian's involvement in musicals has evolved from writing short skits to be performed at The Farm to writing the "Last Resort" with the idea of producing it on The Farm's small stage.
Julian said that venue has just one entrance for actors, so he conceived of "The Last Resort" being set in a motel lobby. When audiences saw "The Last Resort" at The Farm, people urged him to produce it at a bigger venue, he said.
The Valerie Theatre artistic management welcomed him, he said, and invited him to return each year.
"The Last Broadcast of the Gary Grizzle Show" is about a small-town radio station that has a variety show similar to the "Ed Sullivan Show," but the station has been bought out.
The staff decide to stage one last show and call in all their favors to get performers to entertain.
One of those performers is country-western star Clint Voltage, played by John French, who has an original song in the show. French's group, The John French Connection, is one of four musical acts in the show. There also are two individual singers.
Peg Williams and Paul Arnone also have songs featured in the show.
Leonard Klatt has the lead role as Gary Grizzle, whom Julian describes as a "self-important, delusional, optimist radio host."
Other performers include: Eddie Wayne, Steve Zdawczynski, Tami Wingard, Randy Gullett, C. Barry Denham, Dianne Klatt, Robert Swann, Cindy Bear, Laura Jo Julian, Peg Williams, and Arnone.
Julian said, "The moral of the story is about the fickleness of fate. You don't know who will be a star."
The show also is funny, he said.
For example, during one segment, listeners phone in and compete to answer the question: What Beatles song in 1968 had a nine-week run as No. 1 and starts out with "Hey ...."
Listeners call in with such suggestions as "Hey, you, get off of my cloud," "Hey. Mr. Bartender," and "Hey, Mr. Julian," but never quite get it right, according to Julian.
The set for the show is divided in three parts with the live orchestra in the center, an office on one side of the stage, and the DJ booth on the other side. The "On Air" light never works, but an engineer keeps trying to fix things.
Julian said he would like to point out this is a new show that he has written and is not based on vintage radio show skits.
"It's an original musical comedy," he said. "It's a musical extravaganza."
"The Last Broadcast of the Gary Grizzle Show" is at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets are $20 and available at valerietheatre.org or at the box office. The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. For additional general information, call 352-341-7850.
