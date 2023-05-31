Calling on all businesspeople to donate for a worthy cause to help with raffle baskets or donations to assist a local family with a “devasting loss.”
Brittany Stephens, an employee at Avante of Inverness, recently lost her father, Michael Stephens, and 10-year-old sister Isabella, who both drowned in an accident caused by a Gulf rip current near St. Petersburg.
Isabella, 10, and Michael died during a family beach weekend on April 23 when the father tried to save Isabella, but both were swept away and drowned.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Gail Roos, director of rehab at Avante, and colleague Georgette Bass, a social worker, have organized an upcoming fundraiser on June 10 at Papa Willie’s Bar and Grille on State Road 44 in Lecanto from 3-10 p.m. to raise funds for the surviving family.
There will be live entertainment with a DJ, a 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets, with all proceeds donated to assist the family.
Flyers have been sent out around the community and it’s also on Papa Willie’s Bar and Grille page on Facebook.
“This is a worthy cause, and anything can help — raffle baskets or monetary donations,” said Roos.
“Love gives us memories, faith gives us strength,” said Bass.
The pair offer a special thanks to donors: Papa Willie’s Bar and Grille in Beverly Hills, Avante of Inverness, The Boil Yard, Vitas, Mederi Care Tenders, Sunshine Express Transport, Marisa and Jeremy Wallen of Kona Ice in Homosassa/Dade City, Citrus Memorial Rehab Team, Halo’s Hair & Makeup, Citrus County Chronicle, Izzo Xterrior Solution, Citrus Sports & Apparel, Muscles Matter, LLC, Kanikki’s Lightning Clean, NEXT ACO of Nature Coast, Ben Byrd, Georgette Bass and many more.
Anyone interested in donating for the fundraiser to help the family is asked to call Gail Roos at 352-228 3959.
