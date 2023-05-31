CC Stephens family benefit poster

Isabella Stephens, 10, and her father, Michael Stephens both died April 23, as her dad tried to save his little girl when a Gulf rip tide swept them away and they drowned. A special fundraiser is being planned for the family on June 10 at Papa Willie's in Lecanto.

 Special to the Chronicle

Calling on all businesspeople to donate for a worthy cause to help with raffle baskets or donations to assist a local family with a “devasting loss.”

Brittany Stephens, an employee at Avante of Inverness, recently lost her father, Michael Stephens, and 10-year-old sister Isabella, who both drowned in an accident caused by a Gulf rip current near St. Petersburg.

