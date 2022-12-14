Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent.
Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
In January, the rehearsals are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Homosassa Library’s Community Room.
Citrus Strings began in 2016. The musicians, from several west-central Florida counties, blend more than a dozen musicians, winter visitors and year-round Floridians.
Citrus Strings have performed across Citrus County at the Coastal Region Library’s 30th anniversary celebration, the Homosassa Public Library, Lakes Region Library in Inverness and Grand Living at Citrus Hills.
Conductor sought for community band
The Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) is looking for a new conductor to begin in July 2023.
NCCB was established in 2009, and all members of the NCCB are volunteer musicians from varied walks of life. Musicians range in age from 15-94.
Forty of the musicians have degrees in music, 25 are active or retired band directors and several are composers. The band is accustomed to playing grade four, five and six music literature.
The conductor is a paid position and hired under a contract for services.
Interested candidates should email or mail a letter of interest, a resume and any other pertinent information no later than Dec. 31 to be considered for an interview and podium audition.
Interviews and podium auditions will be scheduled between March and May 2023. Send resume and other information to email cnbd@icloud.com or by mail to Nature Coast Community Band, 1199 E. Cleveland St., Hernando, FL 34442.
For more information and a full list of required qualifications for the position of conductor/music director, visit the NCCB website at naturecoastcommunityband.com.
