Join the actors of Lewis and Young Entertainment who will perform three old-time radio plays in their production of "The Mysteries in March" at 7 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. March 4 in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square. Tickets are $15, or $10 for Citrus County Historical Society members.
Rex Young, the show's director, said the show will be presented as if five actors were performing in a radio studio, reading from their scripts but interacting with each other. Some of the lines they deliver when they talk among themselves are memorized, while others are improvised.
The audience will be expected to laugh and clap on cue.
Young said the radio shows are set in the framework of a radio crew trying to stage a show while someone keeps trying to kill the station's personnel. This production is a set of mysteries within a mystery and may help the audience understand why radio mysteries were among the most popular of radio programs.
In addition to the "The Mysteries in March" shows, Lewis and Young are planning a "Spring of Sci Fi Olde Time Radio" at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness on May 12 and 13 and a final radio show at the Valerie Theatre on July 7 and 8, "Summer of Suspense," featuring a female-led cast.
More information about Lewis and Young Entertainment is available on the website, www.lyeusa.com, including video clips in the company's Citrus Theater Beat series.
Tickets for "The Mysteries in March" are available by calling the Old Courthouse at 352-341-6428.
