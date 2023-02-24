CC murder mystery actors

From left, back row, Rex Young, Holly Sherwood, Rachel Vazquez, Harry Lewis, and seated, Tim Stewart, star in “The Mysteries in March” on March 3-4 at the Old Courthouse in Inverness.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

Join the actors of Lewis and Young Entertainment who will perform three old-time radio plays in their production of "The Mysteries in March" at 7 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. March 4 in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square. Tickets are $15, or $10 for Citrus County Historical Society members.

Rex Young, the show's director, said the show will be presented as if five actors were performing in a radio studio, reading from their scripts but interacting with each other. Some of the lines they deliver when they talk among themselves are memorized, while others are improvised.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.