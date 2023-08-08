Frank Julian brings tunes and laughter this weekend, Aug. 11-13, to the Valerie Theatre Cultural Center when the zany writer slash producer slash director presents his new musical, “The Last Broadcast of the Gary Grizzle Show” Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to the stage.

Played by Lennie Klatt, “Grizzle” is a longtime radio fixture who less than humbly dubs himself “Maker of Stars.” Gary’s personality, described by Julian as “full of himself” faces an inevitable takeover of a radio station – WFRM - by a giant media network broadcasting a talk radio format.

