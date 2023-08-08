Frank Julian brings tunes and laughter this weekend, Aug. 11-13, to the Valerie Theatre Cultural Center when the zany writer slash producer slash director presents his new musical, “The Last Broadcast of the Gary Grizzle Show” Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to the stage.
Played by Lennie Klatt, “Grizzle” is a longtime radio fixture who less than humbly dubs himself “Maker of Stars.” Gary’s personality, described by Julian as “full of himself” faces an inevitable takeover of a radio station – WFRM - by a giant media network broadcasting a talk radio format.
Grizzle enlists his musical friends to end this broadcast with a bang. Frank Julian brings Gary Grizzle to life with a help from his friend Joe Bryan, who created the orchestration. Florida music friends play live on stage and bring the talents of John French, Peg Williams, Paul Arnone and Julian himself to contribute original songs to the musical.
Grizzle’s cast enlists many of Julian’s folk music friends. Peg Williams who played in Julian’s “The Last Resort” returns as Grizzles fed-up personal assistant. “Resorts” Tami Wingard plays Lulu, the femme fatale; Steve Zdawczynski plays Sparky the heartbroken radio engineer and Emery Williams as Peg’s harp-playing yoga instructor Bee-ar-ga.
Other cast members of the Peacock Players include Eddie Wayne, Paul Arnone, John French, C. Barry Denham, Randy Gullett, Diane Klatt, Rex Young, Tim Martin, Cindy Bear, Laura Jo Julian, and Frankie J and the Chicken Parade.
Friday and Saturday’s performances, at 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness, begin at 7 p.m. while Sunday provides a matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at the Valerie box office ValerieTheater.org or by calling 352-341-7850.
