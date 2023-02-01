Just in time before St. Valentine’s Day, there will be another Art on the Avenue in the Heritage Village on Citrus Avenue in Crystal River’s downtown historical area from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Come see some wonderful art and outstanding handcrafted items in the four participating shops and art galleries featuring all types of art media and unique hand-crafted pieces while meeting some of these talented creators.
This is the second such event and is called “Valentine Art on the Avenue” and promotes all the local artists.
During the art walk you can visit four different shops: The Franklin Anderson Gallery, Anchored Souls, GlassWerx and the Coastal Art Gallery. There will be a free drawing at each shop, demonstrations by various artists and light refreshments for all to enjoy.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, one might find the perfect artsy gift while there.
GlassWerx
GlassWerx owner Debbie Hawthorne will do a demo on how to make her popular “Beady Birds” and one lucky winner will go home with one that evening, she said.
Her shop is a full-service stained glass studio, where she does repairs and custom windows besides numerous classes.
Hawthorne said, “We will be offering an open workshop during the event for walk-ins to make and take home a fused glass pendant for just $10.”
GlassWerx is celebrating its 10th anniversary in February.
She also has a large assortment of handcrafted jewelry, artsy night lights, and everlasting decorative nail files for natural and acrylic nails.
Outside GlassWerx, there will be entertainment along with artists and crafters where you’ll meet Jim Colet with his Nature Coast Soaps, Ron the Woodcarver and enjoy music by Doug Nichols and see his new pottery.
“We hope you will stop by for this wonderful celebration of art and enjoy some light refreshments, activities and don’t forget the drawing to win a one-of-a-kind Beady Bird,” Hawthorne said.
Anchored Souls
Anchored Souls is another artsy shop owned by Jamie Reeves who offers a large selection of home décor, local art, gifts and more.
Reeves does resin pieces such as charcuterie boards for serving cheese, fruits and more, hand-painted glass décor, hand-painted furniture and other exclusive items.
She does many ocean- and mermaid-themed creations and also offers classes. There are about nine other artists and crafters also in her shop.
“She created a gorgeous large mermaid manikin for the Scarecrow Festival this past year and now decorates her for different holidays,” said Mindy Hastings, her mother-in-law who tends the shop at times.
Anchored Souls is filled with various pieces of art and creative handcrafted items.
“We will also have a free drawing, light refreshments and some artists demonstrations,” said Reeves.
Reeves also paints unique fan blades that go out the door as quickly as they are made.
Franklin Anderson Gallery
The Franklin Anderson Gallery owned by Karen Anderson and Jerry Smith has been a longtime resident of the Heritage Village shops and has 45-plus outstanding artists.
They have a variety of art media inside the gallery such as fused-glass art and stained glass art, charming and paintings, handcreated jewelry, astonishing flame painting pieces, photography, beading and much more.
They will also have artists doing demonstrations during the Valentine Art on the Avenue, light refreshments and a free drawing during this event.
Coastal Art Gallery
The Coastal Art Gallery also offers many types of art including glass art and pottery along with numerous other media.
This gallery has four owners, Alicia Lowe and Martha Ann Brunsink, both longtime potters, and Louise Whitney and Lori Lenoir, who are glass works artist.
It is filled with several rooms of colorful artwork, true crafts, paintings and much more. They also have 26 creative artists and crafters in the shop.
“Come visit our gallery. We look forward to meeting you and sharing our unique handcrafted art pieces with you,” said Lenoir.
“Art on the Avenue is a wonderful way for our artists to get creative feedback from visitors. Putting on this event is our way of saying thanks to this community who is supporting and encouraging our creative work,” said Lowe, a 40-plus-years potter. “We hope to bring art to everyone’s daily life.”
For more information call 352 228 8800.
