Want to see and enjoy a good comical play with a heartfelt meaning for all ages?
Then, don’t miss the Crystal River High School thespians’ play, “Seussical, the Musical,” coming to the high school cafeteria Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.
It was written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and uses many of the children’s stories by Dr. Seuss. Flaherty also wrote the music for the story of “Seussical.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children. Show times are 7 p.m. April 20, 7 p.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 22.
It’s a combination of a lot of Dr. Seuss’ books; it teaches the power of being unique and the importance of standing up for your beliefs.
This is a family-geared musical that both children and adults can all enjoy.
Brady Lay is the theater director at CRHS.
“I like it because of the message and because everyone knows at least one of the characters,” said Lay.
These thespians are members of the International Thespian Society. They are Troupe 2793 who produce full-length shows, and cabaret-type shows. They also compete in districts and state competitions.
Members of the cast are JoJo played by Abrianna Hart; Cat in the Hat played by Devon Hicks; Horton played by Lucas Hollis; Gertrude played by Jeralyn Lay; Mayzie played by Jay Oglesbee and Kayla Stevens; Mayor played by Joe Melo; Mrs. Mayor played by Jordlynn Osteen.
Other actors are Sour Kangaroo/Young Kangaroo played by Jayden Johnson; Wickershams/Cadets played by Jai-Lynn Batista and Reed Lay; Bird Girls played by Madison Webster, Gutz DeBarge, Piper Oravetz, Jay Oglesbee and Kayla Stevens; Schmitz/Yertle/Grinch played by Allexsis Connery; and Ensemble played by Jai-Lynn Batista, Re’Lynn Hamilton and Reed Lay.
“Seussical, the Musical” made its debut on Broadway in 2000 but closed in 2001. It revived in 2002 with its first tour and continued over the years.
Today, it’s a popular theatrical comedy for schools and in regional theaters.
The play truly shows the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community and how everything comes together successfully.
Tickets are available on the school website, but tickets are going quickly. Call the school for more information at 352-795- 4641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.