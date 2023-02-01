They’ve brought the community many entertaining comedies, dramas and musicals.
Now you can help the Valerie Players afford to rent or buy their costumes, sets, props, microphones, spotlights, and rights to the shows they produce by attending the Valerie Players’ Inaugural Gala Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $100 for the catered semiformal event at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness. The evening includes music by Smith and Company Jazz Quartet and some musical numbers from the Players’ upcoming musical, “Guys and Dolls,” which runs Feb. 17-26 at the theater.
Oscar Penn’s restaurant of Inverness is preparing the gala meal. A complimentary glass of champagne is included.
Sue Whitney, president of the Valerie Theatre board, said the gala is needed because the city has a grant the Players have been tapping that helps offset the costs of staging productions.
The grant will run out, and then the Players will need more money to continue to afford such items as the cost of acquiring the rights to produce shows and the ability to pay the required royalties.
For example, the cost for the rights and royalties for “Guys and Dolls” is a couple thousand dollars, Whitney said.
The Players also are acquiring a backdrop from the West Coast for $1,300.
Then there are the costumes, props, and equipment, which all cost money and aren’t necessarily covered solely through ticket sales.
Patrons can buy gala tickets on the Valerie Players’ website: www.thevalerieplayers.com or from board members. The website has a drop-down menu where you can purchase the $100 tickets or make a donation, ranging from $50 to $5,000. Business sponsorships are sought.
Board members are: Patrick Erhardt, Linda Bega, Cami Plaisted, John Koch, A.J. Levato, and Whitney.
