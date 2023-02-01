CC Guys and dolls lift

Meghan Provost, left, and Emma Rose Godman let it fly at the nightclub during rehearsal for "Guys and Dolls," coming up at the Valerie. The theater will have its Inaugural Gala on Feb. 10 to raise funds to support its productions.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

They’ve brought the community many entertaining comedies, dramas and musicals.

Now you can help the Valerie Players afford to rent or buy their costumes, sets, props, microphones, spotlights, and rights to the shows they produce by attending the Valerie Players’ Inaugural Gala Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

