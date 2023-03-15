Thirty-six crafty area creators will display their handiwork, ranging from macramé dream catchers to stained glass strawberries, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the Grumbles House Antiques & Garden Shop in Dunnellon stages a Makers Market.

The crafts show will be in back of the Grumbles House on the lawn and in the parking lot of Cedar Street Boutique, 11875 Cedar St., Dunnellon.

