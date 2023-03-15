Thirty-six crafty area creators will display their handiwork, ranging from macramé dream catchers to stained glass strawberries, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the Grumbles House Antiques & Garden Shop in Dunnellon stages a Makers Market.
The crafts show will be in back of the Grumbles House on the lawn and in the parking lot of Cedar Street Boutique, 11875 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
Grumbles House owner Nancy Myers said among those new to the Makers Market are a local chapter of Little Dresses for Africa, a group that collects fabric and sews dresses for girls and shorts for boys in Africa. The new sewing group meets at the East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
There also will be a group of Ocala Blue Star Mothers selling patriotic fare, including jewelry and gardening items. The Blue Star Mothers are the moms of active-duty military members and veterans.
Guitarists and singers Tom Gray and Barry Denham will perform from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Grumbles House, the Cedar Street Boutique, and Sweetie's Café are adjacent to each other on the property.
For information, call the Grumbles House, 352-465-1460, see its website: grumbleshouseantiques.com, or see its Facebook page.
