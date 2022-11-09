The Arts Council of Homosassa First United Methodist Church will present the Fabulous Blackwood Quartet in concert Saturday, Nov. 19.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy and windy. High 69F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 67F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 12:39 pm
The Arts Council of Homosassa First United Methodist Church will present the Fabulous Blackwood Quartet in concert Saturday, Nov. 19.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.
The original Blackwood Brothers Quartet formed in 1934 and went on to fame, appearing on TV on such as the “Arthur Godfrey Talent Show,” “Hee Haw” and “Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.”
After two of the original members died in an accident in 1954, other family regrouped. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet produced Grammy Award-winning albums in the 1980s and in 2012, Mark Blackwood formed the Fabulous Blackwood Quartet.
The group tours regularly and brings the word of Christ through song. The quartet has performed with Willie Nelson and many other great artists.
The public is invited to the concert, which is part of the church’s Arts Council 2022-23 series. General admission is $15 and reserved seats are available for $20.
For tickets — available now — and more information, call the church at 352-628-4083, Ron Hesketh at 352-382-4518 or Karen Kline at 352-382-7263.
The concert is sponsored by the Citrus County Chronicle and Tom and Barb Laing.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.