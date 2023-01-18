Attend a Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Congregation Beth Sholom invites members of the community to enjoy good food, friends and crime solving fun at a Murder Mystery Dinner Party starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Kellner Auditorium, behind Synagogue, at 92 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
Yes, even the dinner is a mystery, but will be delicious. Tickets are $30 per person. For more information and reservations, call 352-746-6258. Deadline for reservations is Jan. 20.
Postcard show on tap for winter
The Sunshine Post Card Club will have its Winter Post Card Show & Sale on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at Hampton Inn & Suites, Tampa Northwest, 4017 Tampa Road, Oldsmar.
The free show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free parking and members get in free. Guests pay $3 admission.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, email floridapostcard@gmail.com or go to Facebook: Sunshine Post Card Club Tampa Florida.
Community Concert Choir starting rehearsals
The Citrus Community Concert Choir has started rehearsals for their spring program titled “Sing Peace.” All rehearsals are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave.
Music cost and session dues are $35 per singer. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. the first week for registration. Last day to sign up is Jan. 21. Concert dates are the first weekend of April.
Call the director, Karen Medrano, at 352-634-3927 with any questions or see the website citruschoir.com for details.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
January Market at the Depot
Market at the Depot this month will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 located at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Come and check out the wide variety of fresh mushrooms or dog and cat treats. They will have fresh produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood, grass fed beef from a local cattle ranch and, of course, the jams, jellies, hot sauce, dried fruits and candies, repurposed furniture, plants and local artisans and crafts.
For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
'Funeral for a Gangster' at the Valerie
“Funeral for a Gangster," an interactive play, is at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
Dress up in your best 1920s duds to win a prize. Prizes will also be awarded for those who guess where the key to the cash is.
Tickets are $20, with a 15% discount to those who purchase eight or more tickets at one time. Tickets are available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the Valerie Theatre box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. For general information about the Valerie Theatre, call 352-341-7850. The theater is at 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness.
Take a Tour of the Towns
Inglis and Yankeetown businesses that are Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber of Commerce members will have tables/booths set up spread out through both towns from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21.
Anyone is invited to attend and visit the towns to see what businesses they have in Inglis and Yankeetown. The businesses will have their doors open to shop and see what they have to offer.
The event will end at the Blackwater Grill at 2 p.m. where attendees can find out if they won a door prize and join in the closing festivities.
There is no entrance fee. For more information, call 352-447-3383.
Learn about bluebirds with Wildlife Club
Learn all about bluebirds at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
Alice Mary Herden, recreation program specialist from Citrus County Parks and Recreation Office, will have a program on all aspects of bluebirds, their habits, habitats and conservation.
Rey Wells, Citrus County field trip coordinator and Audubon Society photographer, will be showing many of his beautiful photographs of bluebirds taken over the years.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and all are welcome to this free event. The presentations will begin at 7 p.m.
There will be a door prize and a 50/50 drawing to benefit the NCUU venue. Many free wildlife handouts and information will be available. Bluebird nesting boxes provided by the Citrus County Extension Services and built by Citrus County 4-H Clubs will be available for a donation.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club at 352-746-2384.
Post 7122 hosting Valentine's dinner
Join for a Valentine's Dinner at VFW Post 7122 from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, located at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
The prime rib dinner is $15 and served from 4-7 p.m. The Country Junction, a four-piece band, will be playing from 4-8 p.m.
Advance ticket sales are requested. Stop in and see the bartender for tickets.
They will also have a drawing for a Sweetheart Basket with the contents estimated value over $1,000. Basket tickets are six for a $5 donation to the VFW Post 7122 Auxiliary.
For more information, call 352-637-0100.
Knights slate 52nd annual Charity Ball
The Knights of Columbus Father James Hoge Assembly 1547 will be holding its 52nd annual Charity Ball at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
The dress is semi-formal and main course choices are prime rib or chicken marsala. Music by Fred Campbell.
There will be a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The tickets are $50 each. Proceeds go to benefit the Citrus County Veteran Coalition and Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Scholastica Parish Office, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, or by contacting Les McGlothlin at 352-503-2653.
Church to host Chinese auction
An exciting Chinese Auction at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and bidding closes at 12:30 p.m. at which point the winning ticket for each item will be drawn and the winner announced.
More than 140 gift items will be available to be bid on. Guests will be greeted by ladies in Oriental attire.
For $5 guests will receive an envelope with 20 tickets to use to bid on the pieces they want to win. Additional envelopes of 20 tickets are only $3 each.
Chicken chow mein and jumbo hots dogs will be available for purchase at reasonable prices.
"We also have some extra special pieces this year," said Janice Kelley, president of the Altar and Rosary Society which sponsors this wonderful Chinese Auction.
The church address is 7525 U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon, at the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and State Road 40 in northern Dunnellon. All are welcome.
Church hosting fish fry dinner
Hernando United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Fish Fry dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
The $12 ticket will feature a menu of your choice of grits or baked beans, hush puppies, slaw, sweet or unsweet tea, lemonade, coffee and dessert. All these along with the delicious fish.
Proceeds from this event will go to support Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Highway (County Road 486), Hernando. Come and enjoy a delicious meal and fellowship with friends and neighbors in Citrus County.
Ladies of the Elks Annual Fashion Show
The West Citrus Ladies of the Elks Annual Fashion Show will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at West Citrus Elks No. 2693, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa.
Fashion and accessories presented by Janet of Sarasota. Guests will have a chance to shop for clothes, everything from casual to dressy, enjoy lunch, see a fashion show and even win a raffle basket or take a chance on the “Lottery Tree.”
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. to give people plenty of time to shop at Janet’s ‘pop-up’ boutique. Guests will have lunch, served at noon, before watching the fashion show. Admission tickets are $30, which includes lunch.
To purchase a ticket, call Edie at 513-378-9382. Reservations are required
This is one of the Lady Elks biggest fundraisers, the proceeds from this event go to support and benefit local charities the Elks support.
Elite Repeat Clothing, Jewelry Sale
The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church's Community of Catholic Women will conduct the annual Elite Repeat Clothing and Jewelry Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, Feb. 3-5.
This fabulous event will be held in the parish hall located at 1401 West Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs. Join them in doing some shopping and bring a friend as well.
Ladies of the Elks' annual flea market
The Ladies of the Elks will be holding its annual LOE Flea Market from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
Don’t miss the fantastic deals and treasures during this event.
All are welcome and there is no admission fee. Items for sale will include artwork, books, clothing, seasonal items, household items, tools and furniture.
Proceeds will go to local charities.
Anyone desiring to donate items for the flea market or volunteer to assist with the sale may contact Terri Harrison at 352-410-9215.
Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance
Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m., Feb. 16, at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
This event is sponsored by Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities (FFRA) and will feature the acclaimed 20-piece big band “Downing Street” for entertainment.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy live big band sounds and classics as performed back in the day by the likes of Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller all in a night club atmosphere.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth under 14. Refreshments will be available.
FFRA is a non-profit Citrus County organization serving the needs of persons with developmental disabilities.
While the Top Hat Big Band Concert is a fundraising event for FFRA, it’s also an opportunity for members to learn, grow, show off and be proud of a newly acquired skills and to always “reach for their abilities.”
For additional information or to buy ticket, call Robert DeSimone at 352-628-5606.
Women's Club hosting afternoon of Bunco
Join the Citrus Hills Women's Club (CHWC) on Feb. 24 for a fun afternoon of “tossing the dice” playing Bunco at the Beverly Hills Lions Club. Bunco is a game of dice played by women around the world.
This year the theme is “Bunco on the Bayou.” When the bell rings, players will begin rolling the three dice for ones. Each woman plays with a partner, while someone at the table keeps score. If you can roll the dice and talk and keep score, you can play Bunco.
With every toss of the dice, with every tease and witty retort, it becomes clear that Bunco is not just about racking up the most points but also about friendships and laughter.
So, bring your friends and plan to have fun. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with play from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
There will be cash prizes, raffle items and Share the Wealth. Suggested donation for play is $25 per person. Walk in registration is welcomed at the door pending seat availability.
For more information, call Mary Lou at 978-590-3630 or Sharon at 408-390-9527. Proceeds from this event benefit CHWC's scholarship and charity funds.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
The next gatherings will be on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and so on weekly.
Military Card Party to be held
The Catholic Women’s Club of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness is pleased to announce that a Military Card Party will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Parish Hall, 550 U.S. Highway 41, Inverness.
Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and games commence at 1 p.m. The afternoon ends at 3:30 p.m. Funds raised benefit the many charities the Catholic Women’s Club supports.
An entrance fee of $15 includes a lunch buffet, dessert, door prizes, and an afternoon of “military” card playing, trying to capture flags at each table.
For information and reservations, call Laura at 352-634-2141. Reservations are required.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
BH Fishing Club slates military card party
The Beverly Hills Fishing Club’s Military Card Party will be Jan. 25 at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle.
Reservations are being accepted and payment of $15 must be made by Jan. 13 to reserve a spot.
Call Karen Goelet, chair, at 352-228-0803 or email lenkar@tampabay.rr.com.
Riders holding annual Poker Run
The American Legion Riders Chapter No. 237 will hold their twelfth annual Poker Run beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 with the ride starting and ending at American Legion Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
A $15 entry fee includes a poker hand, prize ticket and meal, with proceeds from the event benefiting Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast.
In its first 11 years, this event has provided a total of $72,587 to help individuals and families cope with end-of-life issues, grief and loneliness.
Signup for the poker run will begin at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:45 a.m. and the last bike in at 4:30 p.m.
Festivities will include door prizes, a silent auction, a 50/50 at every stop and music donated by Better Than Nothin. Best hand wins the Poker Run and all vehicles are welcome.
For more information, contact ride chairman John Roby at 352-341-5856 or 352-536-7480, or Post No. 237 at 352-897-4776.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the remaining lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
In 2023:
- "The Robin Hood Caper," comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.