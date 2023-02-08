February Market at the Depot & Teen's Night Out
The February Market at the Depot will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Depot Pavilion, located at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Come and check out the wide variety of fresh mushrooms or dog treats. They will have fresh produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood, grass fed beef from a local cattle ranch and, of course, honey, jams, jellies, repurposed furniture, plants and local artisans and crafts.
For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
Special Tower Tunes guest Tom Zembko will be playing piano and performing a variety of standards and popular music live at the Tower Stage.
This month’s Market will also include the Blood Mobile. Appointments can be made at oneblood.org/donate-now.
Teen's Night Out will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. A night just for our local upcoming sixth through tenth grade teens.
Pump it up DJ Trae, enjoy free food, games and tattoo arm painting. For more information, contact City of Inverness Parks & Recreation at 352-726-3913.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
A “Friday Fun Golf Scramble” is played at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week. Players at all levels are welcome.
Call Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon to sign up. Be at the course by 2 p.m. Friday for team setup.
DAR Colonial Birthday Ball fundraiser
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Fort Cooper Chapter is hosting a George Washington's DAR Colonial Birthday Ball fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Social hour and photos will be at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. There will be a short DAR ritual that includes the Withlacoochee SAR Color Guard before dinner. George and Martha Washington will tell guests of their "love story" after dinner and before dancing.
The dinner menu is a french buffest with a choice of three entrees. There will be music and dancing. Come dressed in colonial or formal attire.
Tickets will be sold to the first 220 attendees and are $60 per person. Proceeds go to benefit the Chapter Regent's project and scholarships.
Make checks payable to Fort Cooper Chapter and mail them to Fawn McGee at 6110 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
For any questions, call Fawn McGee at 352-346-2158 or email bobbymcgee_103@msn.com.
Dunnellon Library Friends slate sale
The Friends of Dunnellon Library will have its Spring Book Sale from Monday, March 13, thru Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Fill a bag full of books and media for $5. Individual items are half price. Proceeds benefit Dunnellon Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon.
Legion post to celebrate St. Paddy’s
American Legion Post 77 is having a St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the post, 4375 S. Little Al Point, Inverness.
Menu is corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and Irish soda bread. No orders taken before 5:30 p.m.
First come, first-served. Pay that night.
13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap
The 13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap meet will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Wallace Brooks Park, 328 E. Dampier St., Inverness, on Lake Henderson.
Join for good music, food, door prizes and great cars. Pre-registration is $15 and registration at the show will be $20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Display-only cars (not judged) will be $10.
The show will be hosted by the Citrus MOPARS car club and Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep. Lots of awards based on a judging process will be presented around 2 p.m. Bring a fire extinguisher for an extra score.
For more information, call Ken McNally at 352-249-7225 or Mike Bonadonna at 352-341-1019.
UPCOMING, ONGOING
Beast Feast returns to Crump’s in March
The 10th annual Beast Feast will be held Monday, March 13, at Crump’s Landing on the Homosassa River. The annual fun-filled evening is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Crystal River and monies are used to support local non-profit agencies.
The Beast Feast will include all you can eat “beasts” such as Hawaiian Whole Hog, Smoked Jerk Chicken Legs, Bahama Breeze Guava Glazed Ribs and Gator Ribs. The traditional seafood of the region will be served along with local pulled pork.
There is an open bar and live music.
Tickets are available at rotarybeastfeast.ticketspice.com and more than 700 have already been sold.
Libraries to host ‘Meet the Author’
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, join local newspaper man turned author Gerry Mulligan at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River to hear stories from his 43-year newspaper career.
After a time of storytelling and reminiscing, there will be a Q&A with Mulligan, as well as time for attendees to purchase a book to be signed.
Programs hosted by Citrus Libraries are free and available to everyone. For additional information about programming please call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events.
Learn about bees at garden club meeting
The Homosassa River Garden welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
On Monday, March 20, the club will have a free program, “Bees,” with speaker Peter Perge beginning at 10 a.m. with social time (coffee and treats) beginning at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the website at https://homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com or call Ms. Lorry at 630-269-1096. We have also added our new Facebook Group page. Look for us at Homosassa River Garden Club.
Share the love: Help feed needy pets
The Florida Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch Thrift Store will host a Share the Love Pet Food Collection at their store, 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, on Saturday, Feb. 11; Monday, Feb. 13; and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Post a loving message or a special picture of your pet(s) on the Precious Paws Rescue Valentine Wall and leave a pet food donation for a needy pet in our community.
All donations will be shared with Citrus County Food Banks. Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will be at the site each of the three days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the wall be on display during open store hours.
For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message — a PPR volunteer will return your call.
Love the dulcimer? Acoustic jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Abuse Shelter Association to host golf tournament
The American Irish Club of West Citrus and the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association will host the 22nd annual Swing for Survivors Golf Tournament on Wednesday, March 22, at the Twisted Oaks Golf Club, 4801 N. Forest Ridge Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Proceeds will benefit the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association.
Golfers will sign in at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast of coffee and doughnuts will be provided at sign-in prior to the start of play.
Cost is $70 per player for 18 holes and includes light breakfast, golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Prizes will be awarded for winning men’s, ladies’ and mixed groups, as well as for men’s and ladies’ longest drive.
Deadline for sign-up is March 8 for golfers and Feb. 22 for sponsors. For information and forms, contact Rick MacDowell, American Irish Club tournament coordinator, at 845-608-4135; remusny1@gmail.com.
Everyone welcome to come play bunco
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 155 and Pilot Club of Crystal River will have a Bunco Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the dining room at American Legion Post 155, 6585 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway (State Road 44), Crystal River.
Cost is $20. Appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. There will be prizes and gift baskets to be raffled. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets can be bought at Post 155 or contact Nancy Wilson at 352-422-4137 or email nancy.wilson@yahoo.com; or Joyce Centrella at 352-601-0136 or email joyceanncentrella1957@gmail.com.
Cruise on in for fun at Hernando Methodist
The inaugural Frank Smith Community Cruise-In will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Highway.
Registration is free and all vehicles are welcome. Lunch will be available and each registered vehicle will get a free hot dog and drink. Sweets will be available at a bake sale.
The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 352-726-7245.
Homosassa Library Friends plan book sale
The Friends of the Homosassa Library will hold their Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
On sale will be thousands of paperback and hardcover books, CDs, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles and games. Paperbacks cost 50 cents each, hardcovers will cost $2 and $3 each. All proceeds benefit the library.
VFW Post 4252 hosting Military Card Party
The VFW Post 4252 will be hosting a Military Card Party beginning at 11 a.m. on March 1, located at the helicopter at 3190 N. Carl Rose Highway, Hernando.
Cost is $15 per person; table of four recommended. Price includes lunch, card games, 50/50, raffles, and table winner prize.
Proceeds will benefit Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. For reservations, call Doris Ricard at 352-419-5519.
Books needed for Spring Mega Book Sale
The Friends of the Citrus County Library System will hold its Spring Book Sale from Friday, March 10, through Monday, March 13, at the Citrus County Auditorium in Inverness.
Friends of the Library volunteers meet weekly, year-round, to sort and price thousands of books from current best sellers to golden oldies. They collect gently used copies of hardcover and paperback books as well as jigsaw puzzles.
Donations, large or small, are always welcome. Books and related material may be dropped off at the check-out desk at any Citrus County Library.
For larger collections, email FriendsofCCLS@gmail.com or call 352-513-4221 to discuss pick-up. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Citrus County Library System.
St. Benedict's Military Card Party
The St. Benedict's Community of Catholic Women will host a Military Card Party beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in Hilgert Hall at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
A $15 donation includes lunch, game prizes and raffles. Full tables or individual reservations are welcome. Come meet new people and have fun.
Reservations are necessary. To reserve a spot, contact Lynda Samm after 4:30 p.m. at 352-628-5229.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ladies of the Elks' annual flea market
The Ladies of the Elks will be holding its annual LOE Flea Market from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
Don’t miss the fantastic deals and treasures during this event.
All are welcome and there is no admission fee. Items for sale will include artwork, books, clothing, seasonal items, household items, tools and furniture.
Proceeds will go to local charities.
Anyone desiring to donate items for the flea market or volunteer to assist with the sale may contact Terri Harrison at 352-410-9215.
Women's Club hosting afternoon of Bunco
Join the Citrus Hills Women's Club (CHWC) on Feb. 24 for a fun afternoon of “tossing the dice” playing Bunco at the Beverly Hills Lions Club. Bunco is a game of dice played by women around the world.
This year the theme is “Bunco on the Bayou.” When the bell rings, players will begin rolling the three dice for ones. Each woman plays with a partner, while someone at the table keeps score. If you can roll the dice and talk and keep score, you can play Bunco.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with play from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
There will be cash prizes, raffle items and Share the Wealth. Suggested donation for play is $25 per person. Walk in registration is welcomed at the door pending seat availability.
For more information, call Mary Lou at 978-590-3630 or Sharon at 408-390-9527. Proceeds from this event benefit CHWC's scholarship and charity funds.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
The next gatherings will be on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and so on weekly.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the remaining lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
In 2023:
- "The Robin Hood Caper," comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
