Inverness Church to hold Easter Egg Hunt
Inverness First United Methodist Church is having an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the church, 1140 Turner Camp Road, Inverness.
The Easter Bunny will be there. For more information, call 352-726-2522, ext. 0.
Shuffleboard Club to meet
The Beverly Hills Shuffleboard Club will have their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the courts located at the Central Ridge Community Park, Lake Beverly and Civic Circle.
After a short meeting, prospective new members will be welcome to join for one free lesson.
For more information, call Jeanette at 352-527-1004 or Joyce 603-393-7850.
Citrus Writers Club to meet
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
Band pays tribute to Stevie Wonder
Hotter Than July, a tribute band to Stevie Wonder, will play the Citrus Springs Community Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15, available from https://tinyurl.com/5xpw9Hr.
Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from the Citrus Springs Civic Association.
The show is presented by Citrus County Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 352-527-7450.
Citrus Springs Community Center is at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Teen’s Night Out
The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local sixth through tenth grade teens for a Teen’s Night Out from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Get a group of friends together or come by yourself and make new friends while having a fun evening enjoying free food, games and music.
For more information, call 352-726-3913.
Spring EGG-stravaganza at the Wildlife Park
The Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park will be hosting a Spring EGG-stravaganza starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, in the field behind the main entrance and Visitor Center of Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Hundreds of eggs will be available for children to find. Each age group will have gold eggs awarding the finder a special prize.
Arrive early and visit with the Easter Bunny, bring your favorite basket and create lasting memories. There is no charge to participate in the Spring EGG-stravaganza. Regular park admission applies for entrance into the Wildlife Park.
For more Information, call the park office at 352-423-5600. For more information on activities in Florida’s State Parks, visit floridastateparks.org.
Small Town Saturday Night
Bring friends and lawn chairs to Downtown Inverness on the Square for a free concert featuring Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Arrive early and catch Shevonne and the Force, back by popular demand, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a Small Town Saturday Night with free live music, shopping and dinner at one of the many downtown restaurants.
For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
Sunset Drum Circle on Easter Sunday
The next Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will begin at 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, at the last picnic shelter at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Ft. Island Trail, Crystal River.
This is a free community family gathering in its 16th year and happens every second Sunday about two hours before sunset. Know if it is raining the drum circle will be canceled.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun and participate. Bring a positive attitude, drums, percussion toys, flutes and all kinds of shakers or tambourines as well as your dancing feet. You will need a chair, beverage and even bug spray if we have no wind.
Note that park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol and smoking. Restrooms are available at the beach.
For more information, visit Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 and leave a message for a return call. If the weather is iffy, check Facebook for the latest.
Let’s shell-ebrate gopher tortoise day
Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park invites everyone to come out and celebrate Gopher Tortoise Day on Monday, April 10.
Park rangers and volunteers will be in the Garden of the Springs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with one of the Park’s resident gopher tortoise ambassadors.
Learn about tortoises, hear their stories of survival and get an up-close look at this fascinating threatened species. You’ll leave the park with a better understanding of how important gopher tortoises are in their habitat and what you can do to help protect them.
The event is free, however regular admission is required to gain access to the park.
For more information on activities in Florida’s State Parks, visit floridastateparks.org. The Wildlife Park is located at 9225 W. Fishbowl Drive, Homosassa Springs.
Attend the Spring Home and Outdoor Show
The Citrus County Chronicle is hosting the Spring Home and Outdoor Show with more than 40 booths to visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Crystal River Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
You will find many unique vendors including remodelers, decorators, kitchen & bath experts, flooring, windows, solar, landscaping, air conditioning professionals, roofers and much more.
Come out and meet the experts before starting that next home improvement project.
Citrus Libraries: Travelogues with Gary Kuhl
Traveling around the world is often a nice thought, but you can’t always find the time (or money) to get away. So, what’s the next best thing? Try breathtaking pictures and some exhilarating travel stories from local photographer Gary Kuhl.
Kuhl is a seasoned traveler of some of the world’s most visited destinations, all while capturing his adventures through his award-winning photography. Multiple library branches will be hosting his travelog talks on a variety of locations. Check below for dates, locations and subjects for each of these presentations:
Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills: “Travels in New Zealand,” 10:30 a.m., April 10; “Travels in Ireland and Scotland,” 10:30 a.m., May 26; and “Mystery of Machu Picchu and Beauty of the Galapagos Islands,” 1 p.m., June 21.
Lakes Region branch in Inverness: “Wild Things of Florida,” 10:30 a.m., April 21; and “Travels in the Grand Canyon,” 10:30 a.m., May 10.
Homosassa branch: “Travels in Ireland and Scotland,” 10:30 a.m., April 26.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call your nearest branch.
Sunshine Poets to hold poetry workshop
Are you a poet looking to advance your craft? Are you struggling with finding the right way to complete a specific poem? Are you looking for feedback from like-minded poets?
Join the Sunshine Poets of Citrus County at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River for a poetry workshop.
Participants will be able to bring their work to share with the poets in order to receive advice and gentle critique from experienced writers. Celebrate the beautiful art of poetry and grow in your skill as a poet.
Library programs are free and open to the public. To register for this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Art Center Nature Coast Photo Exhibit
The Art Center Nature Coast Photo Exhibit will be accepting framed photographs from Citrus County residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
Awards and reception will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. All are invited. Winners will be announced at that time.
A full prospectus can be found at: artcenterofcitruscounty.org/nature-coast-exhibit-prospectus. For more information, contact the Art Center at 352-746-7606.
Attend a fashion show in Inverness
Known for bringing style shows with unique features to Citrus County, the GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness will showcase clothes that can be purchased on site at their upcoming fashion show on Saturday, April 15, at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness.
In recent years, a show featuring bridal dresses through the century and one featuring authentic Chinese clothes dating back hundreds of years were crowd pleasers.
This show, coordinated by Janet of Sarasota, will bring one-of-a-kind fashions and accessories that attendees can try on, purchase and take home without a trip to an out-of-town store.
Lunch, opportunity baskets and door prizes will also be on the day’s schedule.
Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance. Call Becky at 727-512-9981.
Profits from the event will go into the club’s scholarship fund which offers scholarship help to girls graduating from Citrus High School.
Sugarmill Woods Community Craft, Garage Sale
The Women of Sugarmill Woods are sponsoring a Community Craft and Garage Sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Set up will begin at 7:30 a.m.
It is open to the public and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
To sell your items, you can rent a parking space (upper parking lot) for garage sale items. Crafters can rent a space in the grass area (crafters space 10x10). You will need to bring your own tables, chairs, tents and change.
Each space will cost $20, non-refundable for any reason. Reserve a spot by calling Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or drop a check into the WSW mailbox #5, with a note if you want a crafter/garage sale space and how many spaces, with your name and phone number.
Spaces are first come, first serve. The mailboxes are now located on the left side, as you’re facing the POA building on Cypress Boulevard West.
All proceeds go to the Women of Sugarmill Woods Scholarship Fund and Community Service Projects. Women of Sugarmill Woods a 501 (c)(3) organization.
For more information, contact Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or email JGK@Krencis.org.
Citrus Springs Library April book sale
Citrus Springs Library April book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
There will be a 50/50 drawing at noon. Winner doesn’t need to be present. The library is located at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Women’s Christian Comedy Night
The First Church of God in Inverness is hosting the Unknown Tour, a women’s only event starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission.
The event features a girl’s night out of comedy, worship, music and speakers focused on the journey through life’s unknowns.
General admission tickets are $16.50 plus a fee. Early bird general admission tickets are $22 plus a fee. Early bird VIP tickets are $26.50 plus a fee. Groups of 10 or more are $20 plus a fee for the VIP early bird ticket.
Complete details and tickets are available online at theunknowntour.org. Select the Inverness show. Note that tickets sell out quickly. The church is located at 5510 E. Jasmine Lane, Inverness.
Free Bridge lessons
Free Bridge lessons are from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday thru May 31 at the Central Citrus Community Center inside the Citrus Resource Center by the VA, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Anyone who understands what trump is in cards is welcome. Some study and memorization are required. For more information, contact Gary by email at POW.bridge@mail.com or pepperpothead@gmail.com or text 352-586-2641.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
We are looking for all-level golfers to play a Nine-Hole Fun Scramble at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week.
Interested persons may sign up at Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon and be at the course by 2p.m. Friday for team assignments.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don’t need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month’s meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
