LHS Drama Club’s Spring play
Lecanto High School’s drama club is holding their Spring play, “Exposed! Eight 10-minute Scenes About What Really Happened,” on April 14 and 15 in the Curtis Peterson Auditorium. The play will begin at 7 p.m. April 14, and there will be a show at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 15.
Tickets are $10 and are available now online at: citrusschools.org. Scroll down to 'tickets' and it will be listed under 'LHS Drama Club Spring Production.' They are no longer selling event tickets at the gate.
Exposed! is a comedy show that reveals the truth behind famous people, characters and stories.
Did Rumpelstiltskin really try to steal the princess' baby? Was Mr. Hyde really Miss Hyde? Was Charles Dickens really a frustrated stand-up comic? Was Robin Hood's sister really responsible for all that theft? Exposed! examines these stories plus Hansel and Gretel, Peter Pan, Willy Wonka, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.
Written to be either a full evening's worth of entertainment, or each scene broken out for drama festivals and competitions, Exposed! has something for everyone, both on stage and in the audience.
Comedy at the Art Center Theatre
When a man with a case of temporary amnesic shows up at a Vermont Bed and Breakfast, it sets off a string of hilarity culminating in a question to the participants of whether what they thought they saw was actually what they saw.
"Don't Mention My Name" opens April 14 and runs for three weekends. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $21 and are available are available online at artcentertheatre.org or through the box office located on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills.
'Love List' coming to the Valerie
"The Love List," a love story with a surprise ending guaranteed for laughs will be on stage at the Valerie Theatre April 21-22 and April 28-28 at 7 p.m. and April 23 and April 30 at 2 p.m.
The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Tickets are $20 and available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the theater's box office, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. For general questions about the theater, call 352-341-7850.
Band pays tribute to Stevie Wonder
Hotter Than July, a tribute band to Stevie Wonder, will play the Citrus Springs Community Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15, available from https://tinyurl.com/5xpw9Hr.
Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from the Citrus Springs Civic Association.
The show is presented by Citrus County Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 352-527-7450.
Citrus Springs Community Center is at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Raising Booty to Save The Booties fundraiser
Attend a pirate-themed casino night fundraiser at the Raising Booty to Save The Booties event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Inverness Depot Pavilion.
Join us on the red carpet entrance to an exciting evening of professionally led casino games, food, drinks, raffles and entertainment to help support a new, local, nonprofit charity that provides free resource information to colon cancer patients and healthcare professionals.
Wear a pirate outfit, fancy red carpet outfit or casual comfortable outfit to this outdoor venue.
They’ve got Texas Hold’em, Roulette, Blackjack and of course, what colon cancer event would be complete without CRAPS. Cash in your chips at the end of the night to have a chance at winning prizes including gift baskets and the overall high roller winner will get a grand prize.
Tickets are $25 for general admission which includes food, nonalcoholic drinks and a Pirate shot glass; or $75 for VIP admission which also includes 500 casino chips and one alcoholic beverage of your choice.
Tickets can be purchased at the website: www.CitrusCRC.com or by calling 352-503-8777.
Annual Tricky Tray fundraiser coming up
The Catholic Women’s Club, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church announces this year’s Tricky Tray event at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Our Lady of Fatima’s Parish Hall, 550 U.S. 41, Inverness.
The Tricky Tray is an annual event sponsored by the Catholic Women’s Club featuring special drawings for gift baskets, gift cards and certificates, $100 money tree, happy hour, share n’ share and special donated prizes.
Refreshments are available for purchase. Dessert and beverages will be served.
Tricky Tray is the Catholic Women’s Club major fundraising event of the year. Proceeds from the event are used to fund various community charities and Church designated projects.
For more information, call 352-419-7249.
Courthouse Museum presents free Kids’ Crafternoon
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host a free Kids’ Crafternoon, where children will create their own “Illustration Creations” at 1 p.m. April 15.
Staff will teach them how to create a 3D image from their favorite illustrated children’s book. All materials will be provided, just bring the best book in your bookcase.
Space is limited. Participants should pre-register by calling the museum. Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults during the entirety of the program.
For more information, call 352-341-6428 or email museum@citrusbocc.com. The museum is located at 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Embrace 'Wild Florida' with Linda Wilinski
Florida is home to an abundance of unique wildlife, and few people are as familiar with Florida’s one-of-a-kind ecosystem as conservation photographer Linda Wilinski.
Join Wilinski at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Coastal Region branch to learn about Florida wildlife and to explore her work as a conservation photographer.
Come see what it’s like to be in the water and on the ground with magnificent Florida wildlife, and come experience our fascinating ecosystem through her unique perspective.
In addition to her presentation, Wilinski’s photography will be on display at the Coastal Region library throughout the month of April.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716. Coastal Region library is located at 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Play Dungeons & Dragons at the library
Go on adventures, fight monsters and save the day while playing a game of Dungeons and Dragons at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Coastal Region library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
In Dungeons and Dragons (D&D), players create their own characters and go on adventures together in a fantasy setting.
This family-friendly session will be an introduction to the basics of the game. Perfect for new players. All ages are welcome, and no prep is necessary. Character sheets, dice and other materials will be provided.
Library programs are free and open to the public. To register for this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716.
Homosassa Lions to hold fundraiser dinner
There will be a “Taste of Italy” fundraising spaghetti and meatball dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Homosassa Lions Club, 3705 S. Indiana Terrace.
Come support Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities (FFRA), one of Citrus County’s oldest and finest nonprofit organizations serving the needs of adults with developmental disabilities.
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a complete and wonderful dinner carefully prepared and served by their highly skilled members.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids under 10. There will be a basket raffle as well as a 50/50 drawing. For information or to obtain advance tickets, call Robert DeSimone 352-501-9107.
Courthouse Museum to host Coffee and Conversations
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will welcome Dr. Ramona Caponegro to speak at their upcoming Coffee and Conversations event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Dr. Caponegro will introduce the man behind the Caldecott Medal book award’s name: 19th-century illustrator Randolph Caldecott, explaining the importance of the award by examining some of the winners over the award’s 85-year history.
As a member of the 2023 Caldecott Medal selection committee, Dr. Caponegro will also give her insider insight into the selection process of recipients today.
For more information, call 352-341-6428 or email museum@citrusbocc.com.
Toy Train Show & Sale
Regal Railways presents a Toy Train Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Florida National Guard Armory, Crystal River, 8551 W. Venable St.
More than 70 tables and vendors selling model trains of various gauges and accessories. A food truck will be there with lunch and snacks for sale.
There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy, a photo train engine photo booth for a great photo opportunity for parents to take pictures of their children as engineers.
Admission is $6 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Early Bird admission is $8 from 7 to 8:45 a.m. For more information or to become a vendor, contact Joe at 727-244-1341.
Teen’s Night Out in Inverness
The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local sixth through tenth grade teens for a Teen’s Night Out from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Get a group of friends together or come by yourself and make new friends while having a fun evening enjoying free food, games and music.
For more information, call 352-726-3913.
Citrus Libraries: Travelogues with Gary Kuhl
Traveling around the world is often a nice thought, but you can’t always find the time (or money) to get away. So, what’s the next best thing? Try breathtaking pictures and some exhilarating travel stories from local photographer Gary Kuhl.
Kuhl is a seasoned traveler of some of the world’s most visited destinations, all while capturing his adventures through his award-winning photography. Multiple library branches will be hosting his travelog talks on a variety of locations. Check below for dates, locations and subjects for each of these presentations:
- Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills: "Travels in Ireland and Scotland,” 10:30 a.m., May 26; and “Mystery of Machu Picchu and Beauty of the Galapagos Islands,” 1 p.m., June 21.
- Lakes Region branch in Inverness: “Wild Things of Florida,” 10:30 a.m., April 21; and “Travels in the Grand Canyon,” 10:30 a.m., May 10.
- Homosassa branch: “Travels in Ireland and Scotland," 10:30 a.m., April 26.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call your nearest branch.
Attend a fashion show in Inverness
Known for bringing style shows with unique features to Citrus County, the GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness will showcase clothes that can be purchased on site at their upcoming fashion show on Saturday, April 15, at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness.
In recent years, a show featuring bridal dresses through the century and one featuring authentic Chinese clothes dating back hundreds of years were crowd pleasers.
This show, coordinated by Janet of Sarasota, will bring one-of-a-kind fashions and accessories that attendees can try on, purchase and take home without a trip to an out-of-town store.
Lunch, opportunity baskets and door prizes will also be on the day’s schedule.
Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance. Call Becky at 727-512-9981.
Profits from the event will go into the club’s scholarship fund which offers scholarship help to girls graduating from Citrus High School.
Sugarmill Woods Community Craft, Garage Sale
The Women of Sugarmill Woods are sponsoring a Community Craft and Garage Sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Set up will begin at 7:30 a.m.
It is open to the public and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
To sell your items, you can rent a parking space (upper parking lot) for garage sale items. Crafters can rent a space in the grass area (crafters space 10x10). You will need to bring your own tables, chairs, tents and change.
Each space will cost $20, non-refundable for any reason. Reserve a spot by calling Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or drop a check into the WSW mailbox #5, with a note if you want a crafter/garage sale space and how many spaces, with your name and phone number.
Spaces are first come, first serve. The mailboxes are now located on the left side, as you’re facing the POA building on Cypress Boulevard West.
All proceeds go to the Women of Sugarmill Woods Scholarship Fund and Community Service Projects. Women of Sugarmill Woods a 501 (c)(3) organization.
For more information, contact Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or email JGK@Krencis.org.
Citrus Springs Library April book sale
Citrus Springs Library April book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
There will be a 50/50 drawing at noon. Winner doesn't need to be present. The library is located at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Women’s Christian Comedy Night
The First Church of God in Inverness is hosting the Unknown Tour, a women’s only event starting at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission.
The event features a girl’s night out of comedy, worship, music and speakers focused on the journey through life's unknowns.
General admission tickets are $16.50 plus a fee. Early bird general admission tickets are $22 plus a fee. Early bird VIP tickets are $26.50 plus a fee. Groups of 10 or more are $20 plus a fee for the VIP early bird ticket.
Complete details and tickets are available online at theunknowntour.org. Select the Inverness show. Note that tickets sell out quickly. The church is located at 5510 E. Jasmine Lane, Inverness.
Free Bridge lessons
Free Bridge lessons are from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday thru May 31 at the Central Citrus Community Center inside the Citrus Resource Center by the VA, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Anyone who understands what trump is in cards is welcome. Some study and memorization are required. For more information, contact Gary by email at POW.bridge@mail.com or pepperpothead@gmail.com or text 352-586-2641.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
We are looking for all-level golfers to play a Nine-Hole Fun Scramble at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week.
Interested persons may sign up at Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon and be at the course by 2p.m. Friday for team assignments.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club meets at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 8:30 a.m. for warm-up and 9 a.m. games each Wednesday and Friday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
