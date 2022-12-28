NEW THIS WEEK
Kelly’s Irish Pub hosts fundraiser
Join the fun at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub, an Irish pub with a seafood flair, at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and help the Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
The Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose board consists of local military retirees, veterans, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, former county commissioners and founder of Operation Welcome Home. All members are volunteers.
There will be raffle items, a 50/50 auction, a silent auction, food specials and a designated drink; an Irish Amaretto Sour.
Come and hear the Irish music of “Scuttered the Bruce.” They are a voice and string-centered band.
Kelly’s Half Shell Pub is located at 390 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
Those who can’t make the fundraiser, visit anytime in December for the Irish Amaretto Sour with all proceeds going to the Citrus County Veterans Foundation fundraiser.
Additionally, there is a Lotto Tree at the pub; $5 per raffle ticket and pop-up 50/50s throughout December with proceeds going to the Foundation. The Lotto Tree will be drawn the night of the Fundraiser.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
January Movie Night in the Park
Join for a free family movie night on the lawn of Liberty Park starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
The legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure on the big screen. Bring chairs or blankets, vendors available.
Check out the City of Inverness on Facebook for the upcoming movie schedule and other events.
January Market at the Depot
Come and check out the vendors at the January Market at the Depot, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Depot Pavilion and Liberty Park.
There will be fresh produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood, grass fed beef from a local cattle ranch and of course, jams, jellies, hot sauce, dried fruits and candies, repurposed furniture, plants and local artisans and crafts.
The Depot Pavilion is located at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
Attend a Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Congregation Beth Sholom invites members of the community to enjoy good food, friends and crime solving fun at a Murder Mystery Dinner Party starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Kellner Auditorium, behind Synagogue, at 92 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
Yes, even the dinner is a mystery, but will be delicious. Tickets are $30 per person.
For more information and reservations, call 352-746-6258. Deadline for reservations is Jan. 20.
UPCOMING, ONGOING
Get in some last laughs for 2022
Harry Lewis and Rex Young invite you to experience what they’re dubbing the “Last Laughs for ’22: Old Time Radio Comedy Show” Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. when their Lewis and Young Entertainment presents the team’s first for-profit show at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
The program is about a small-time radio station trying to stage a New Year’s Eve show, using a skeleton staff and some voice actors who’ve started celebrating a wee bit early.
The Valerie audience will serve as the radio studio audience, and the show will have commercials highlighting real-life Citrus County-area businesses.
Four small radio shows from the 1930s to 1950s are featured in the 90-minute production that includes an intermission.
Tickets are $10 and available from the Valerie Theatre’s online site, www.valerietheatre.org, or at the Box Office, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and one hour before the show.
Moon Over the Mounds guided tours ongoing
The Crystal River Archaeological State Park has resumed their famous Moon Over the Mounds guided tours. The park conducts these tours from October through April on the Friday closest to the Full Moon. The next tour is Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Experience a nighttime guided tour into the history of this Native American Pre-Columbian Ceremonial Mound Complex.
Led by experienced interpreters, the one-hour walking tour begins at the museum. Learn about the Ancient River Dwellers and the cultural, historical, and ecological importance of this gathering place.
The site was occupied between 1000 BCE and about 1300 CE. The site is on the Crystal River halfway between the freshwater springs of Kings Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. It is a 61-acre park and sits on the edge of an expansive coastal marsh.
To attend this almost magical experience go to friendsofcrystalriverstateparks.eventbrite.com.
In conjunction with the State Park, the tours are supported by the Friends of Crystal State Parks, Gulf Archaeological Research Institute and Florida Public Archaeological Network.
BH Fishing Club slates military card party
The Beverly Hills Fishing Club’s Military Card Party will be Jan. 25, 2023, at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle.
Reservations are being accepted and payment of $15 must be made by Jan. 13 to reserve a spot.
Call Karen Goelet, chair, at 352-228-0803 or email lenkar@tampabay.rr.com.
Citrus Garden Club holding mahjong party
Join Citrus Garden Club on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, for a fun Mahjong Party at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club.
Cost is $35, which includes morning coffee, lunch and tournament play.
For more information and reservations, call Dee at 352-697-1846 or Patty at 352-527-4164.
Riders holding annual Poker Run
The American Legion Riders Chapter No. 237 will hold their twelfth annual Poker Run beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with the ride starting and ending at American Legion Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
A $15 entry fee includes a poker hand, prize ticket and meal, with proceeds from the event benefiting Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast.
In its first 11 years, this event has provided a total of $72,587 to help individuals and families cope with end-of-life issues, grief and loneliness.
Signup for the poker run will begin at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:45 a.m. and the last bike in at 4:30 p.m.
Festivities will include door prizes, a silent auction, a 50/50 at every stop and music donated by Better Than Nothin. Best hand wins the Poker Run and all vehicles are welcome.
For more information, contact ride chairman John Roby at 352-341-5856 or 352-536-7480, or Post No. 237 at 352-897-4776.
Spanish-American Club plans party
The Spanish-American Club of Citrus County will be holding its New Year's Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
There will be entertainment by DJ Joe Ortiz. Hors d'oeuvres will be served. Formal attire required. Adults only, BYOB, $30 per person.
For tickets contact Velma Fuentes at 609-319-1986, Maria Elena at 352-400-9868, or Denise at 352-422-7604.
Citrus Strings accepting new musicians
Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
In January, the rehearsals are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Homosassa Library’s Community Room.
Citrus Strings began in 2016. The musicians, from several west-central Florida counties, blend more than a dozen musicians, winter visitors and year-round Floridians.
Citrus Strings have performed across Citrus County at the Coastal Region Library’s 30th anniversary celebration, the Homosassa Public Library, Lakes Region Library in Inverness and Grand Living at Citrus Hills.
For more information about Citrus Strings, email Tom Porter at tpcello1@gmail.com or Bryan Seith at bjseith@hotmail.com.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the remaining lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
In 2023:
- "I Love a Piano," musical, Jan. 13-15 and 20-22
- "The Robin Hood Caper," comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.