Crumps to host Pirate Invasion
Crumps Landing will be hosting the first inaugural Homosassa Pirate Invasion fundraising event to raise money for Homosassa Heritage Park Playground which will be a park and playground for local and visiting children to safely play at. This event will take place rain or shine from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 24.
The event will feature local vendors and restaurants that will provide and serve some local favorites. They will also be cooking up a full buffet full of some Crumps staples.
This will be a ticketed event with tickets priced at $100 for all food, beer, wine and soft drinks. They will also be offering an add-on full open liquor package priced at $35. All kids 10 and under can attend for free.
In addition to the GA ticket, they will also be offering a VIP ticket priced at $200 that will include an elevated food experience, full open bar at the VIP sand bar, a private VIP social area and VIP entry.
There will also be live entertainment from the DC Band and DJ Trae, 50/50 raffles, treasure auctions, a mechanical shark and much more. And for the young Buccaneers, they will have a 20-foot waterslide and a bounce house. All guests are encouraged to dress up in their best pirate costumes as well.
This event requires tickets to be purchased in advance and shown at the gate the day of the event. To get tickets, go online to tinyurl.com/bdefxsxy. For more information, visit @CrumpsLanding on Facebook.
'Young Frankenstein' at ACT
A hilarious and rousing musical version of the Mel Brooks comic masterpiece “Young Frankenstein” is on stage at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills.
The musical is based on the comic retelling of the science fiction “Frankenstein” novel written by Mary Shelley where young Victor Frankenstein discovers a previously unknown elemental principal of life that allows him to imbue vitality into inanimate matter, and the 1931 horror film that featured Boris Karloff as the creature young Frankenstein created.
The play will run through July 30, with productions at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $23 and are available at the box office on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. or online at artcentertheatre.org.
Learn about the life cycle of a book
Ever wondered how authors get their ideas, and how those ideas become a page-turning novel? What changes are made to a book in the editing process?
Join local author Dylan Newton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Coastal Region Library to celebrate National Book Lovers Day and learn about the “Life Cycle of a Book.”
Newton, author of eight published novels including her Aug. 1 release “Change of Plans,” is no stranger to the book-writing process. From ideation to drafting, revising to publishing, Newton has done it all and attendees will learn how their beloved books come to be. And, if you have a copy of one of Newton’s books, she’s always happy to sign them for fans.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Nature Coast Orchid Society’s auction
Orchids of all kinds will be on the block at the Nature Coast Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Auction on Saturday, Aug. 19. Preview will open at 11 a.m. and auction will begin at noon.
Bidding will be conducted by an AOS auctioneer. Open to the public with no entry fee. Cash/credit cards accepted for purchases. It will be located in the fellowship hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
'Fossils: From Field to Lab' two-day event
Calling all fossil fiends. A rare opportunity is coming to the Lakes Region Library in Inverness for anyone with an interest in the prehistoric past in the form of this multi-part library event. Join a team of scientists from the Science Education and Training Support (SETS) Foundation to go through the process of cleaning and preparing a series of jacketed mystery fossils for display.
A pre-program informational lecture will be presented at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, in order to give some background on these fossils and how they came to be here. This session will also include an introduction to what will be happening in the workshop the following day. This presentation will educate attendees about fossils, fossil jackets, transporting fossils from field to lab and how those fossils are then prepared.
The following day starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, registrants will come during their time slot to help with opening the jackets and cleaning the fossils. It’s highly recommended that anyone who would like to attend the hands-on workshop on Saturday register for and attend Friday’s program as well, so that they are aware of what to expect from the workshop.
Interested parties must register for the lecture and hands-on workshop separately, as there are limited spaces available. Register with the online calendar, in person or by calling 352-726-2357.
Concert Choir to hold August concerts
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will be presenting a beautiful concert titled "Songs That Make You Smile" in August 2023. The pieces were chosen specifically to make people smile.
There are two venues to choose from for this concert, which has admission of $10 for adults. Students are admitted free of charge. Proceeds help fund the choir’s scholarship program.
The dates for the concerts are: 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto; and 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
For more information, go to the website at citruschoir.com and the choir Facebook page.
KTC 14th Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes
The Key Training Center’s Walk a Mile in My Shoes registration is open. Join Key Center clients and families on Saturday, July 22, for the 14th Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event.
The Walk is part of the annual Run for the Money campaign that furthers the Key Training Center’s mission to provide year-round scholarships to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) who receive little to no state government funding for services.
The entry fee is $30 per person and includes a matching team t-shirt. Registration is simple; text ‘KeyWalk23’ to 71777 or go online to igfn.us/vf/KeyWalk23 to enter. Not tech savvy? Call 352-795-5541 ext. 312 to register over the phone.
The Walk will occur at the Key Center’s Lecanto Campus pavilion on North Garnett Miller Loop. The Walk will begin at 9 a.m. with early check-in at 8 a.m. The Walk will finish by 10:30 a.m., just in time to enjoy the Runner’s Celebration parade, events, activities and community celebration to welcome home the runners returning from Tallahassee.
Volunteers needed for annual coastal cleanup
Citrus County’s 32nd Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup will be from sunrise to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and is currently seeking volunteers.
Groups of two or more are invited to join other volunteers across the county in removing debris from shorelines, waterways and beaches of our lakes, rivers and oceans. Friends, families, neighbors, school clubs and organizations are all welcome to participate.
The effort is hosted by Keep Citrus County Beautiful and the Save Our Waters Week Committee in partnership with Citrus County's Aquatics Department.
To obtain an application, contact Tracey with Citrus County Aquatics Services directly at 352-527-7620 or email tracey.ivkovic@citrusbocc.com. Deadline to register is Sept. 2.
Tours of Inverness continue through summer
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum continues its Inverness Walks, a historic walking tour of Downtown Inverness.
These events are held on the second Saturday of each month. Museum staff and volunteers from the Citrus County Historical Society (CCHS) lead the walk around the Downtown Square and slightly beyond to regale participants with tales of the early days of Citrus County.
Walkers will meet at the museum at 9 a.m. The suggested donation to attend is $5 for adults and $2 for children and supports the CCHS. Participants should RSVP by calling the museum at 352-341-6428 or emailing museum@citrusbocc.com.
Fashion show tickets on sale
Tickets for the Oct. 21 Women of Sugarmill Woods Fashion Show, "Southern Charm" are now sale to the public.
Fashions will be provided by the Wisteria Boutique of Hernando. The menu is house green salad, Boursin stuffed chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, rolls & butter, strawberry cloud cake, coffee, tea and water. Wine and cocktails available for purchase.
The event will be held at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Checks may be dropped off at the WSW mailbox or sent via U.S. mail. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of your tickets.
For WSW mailbox, place it in a small plastic bag in case of rain. Box is located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA building, 100 W. Cypress Blvd., Slot No. 4, special events, or via U.S. Mail addressed to: WSW c/o Rita Robison, 100 Cypress Blvd. West, Homosassa, FL 34446. Give your name and phone number, and note any special meal requests, such as vegetarian or vegan.
You can purchase single tickets, up to a full table of eight. Full payment must be received at the time of reservation. One check or multiple checks for the same table will be accepted, as long as they are sent in at the same time.
For any questions, contact Rita Robison at 317-796-3658 or email my3cats2019@outlook.com.
New Whispering Pines Pool hours
Whispering Pines Pool is now open for public swim from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Water Fitness classes are held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Senior swim/lap swim is held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact pool staff at 352-726-1995 or visit Parks & Recreation on the website inverness.gov/648/Whispering-Pines-Pool.
Painting demos at the library
Trying to become a full-time artist or just trying to get into the hobby can be a daunting task, but that doesn’t mean one can’t find a helping hand along the way. Join Bridget Hanley from the Rainbow Springs Art Gallery in Dunnellon as she provides art talks and demonstrations at the Central Ridge Library to inform and inspire guests’ inner artist.
Hanley will be hosting her talk “The Kitchen Table Artist” starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10. This presentation will provide information on steps for selling one’s art, whether it’s in a gallery, at a festival or online. Learn how to effectively promote art from someone that’s experienced it all firsthand.
If other painting techniques are something of interest, Hanley will also be holding painting demonstrations at the library. On Monday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. join her for a demonstration on acrylic painting methods that will make landscape projects pop.
For those that are interested in acrylic pouring, Hanley will be holding a second demonstration at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. She will be demonstrating on two small canvases but will explain other applications as well. Join her for an afternoon of painting fun and exploration.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, from 5 to 8 p.m. every third Friday of the month in Historic Downtown Inverness.
Entertainment varies every month. The roads will close at 3 p.m. and the car club will begin parking cars starting at 3:30 p.m.
Westside Pickleball Club hours
To accommodate those who want to learn and play pickleball, the Westside Club is adding evening hours: Tuesday and Thursday with a start time of 5:30 p.m. Play continues on Wednesday and Friday mornings starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Westside Pickleball Club's home court is Bicentennial Park located at 8146 W. Bicentennial Park Drive, Crystal River. Paddles are available for newbies who want to try pickleball for the first time, and there is no cost involved other than personal equipment. For more information, email blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
A Fun 9 Hole Scramble is played at Lakeside Country Club at 2 p.m. each week. Players at all levels are welcome.
Call Lakeside Country Club pro shop at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon to sign up. Be at the course by 1:30 p.m. Friday for team setup. Shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
