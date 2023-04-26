Sci-fi on stage with ‘radio’ shows
Lewis and Young Entertainment presents at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness three live, onstage, science fiction “radio” shows, “The Black Door,” “If You Was a Moklin,” and “The Trap.” Show times are 7 p.m. May 12 and 2 p.m. May 13.
The three-play production, offered as “The Spring of Sci Fi,” also will feature live, acted commercials for local businesses.
“The Black Door” is an adventure story about dogmen.
“If You Was a Moklin” is about a planet where evolution occurs as parents choose which traits to bestow upon their offspring. And the inhabitants of this planet love humans, so the Moklins start becoming more and more human.
In “The Trap,” an alien wants to get rid of his wife and teletransports her to Earth. Meanwhile, two Earthlings who have been drinking are out hunting. And they stumble upon the alien wife.
Tickets are $15 and are available at www.lyeusa.com, or at www.valerietheatre.org. They also are available at the Valerie Theatre box office, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before the show.
The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. For general questions, call 352-341-7850.
Comedy at the Art Center Theatre
When a man with a case of temporary amnesic shows up at a Vermont Bed and Breakfast, it sets off a string of hilarity culminating in a question to the participants of whether what they thought they saw was actually what they saw.
"Don't Mention My Name" continues for April 28-30. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $21 and are available are available online at artcentertheatre.org or through the box office located on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills.
'Love List' coming to the Valerie
"The Love List," a love story with a surprise ending guaranteed for laughs remains on stage at the Valerie Theatre April 28-29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m.
The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Tickets are $20 and available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the theater's box office, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. For general questions about the theater, call 352-341-7850.
Craft Council to do May Fest
Citrus County Craft Council presents May Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the Plantation on Crystal River. The Plantation is a new venue for the Craft Council, which often holds its shows at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.
Besides the change of location, the council also will be offering another new nuance -- free raffle tickets to both attendees and their moms when each accompanies the other. The raffle benefits the Young Marines.
The May Fest will be in two buildings at the Plantation. Parking and admission are free. The Plantation is at 9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. For more information about the show and Craft Council, see the council's website: www.citruscountycraft.com.
Toy Train Show & Sale at armory
Regal Railways presents a Toy Train Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Florida National Guard Armory, Crystal River, 8551 W. Venable St.
More than 70 tables and vendors selling model trains of various gauges and accessories. A food truck will be there with lunch and snacks for sale.
There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy, a photo train engine photo booth for a great photo opportunity for parents to take pictures of their children as engineers.
Admission is $6 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Early Bird admission is $8 from 7 to 8:45 a.m. For more information or to become a vendor, contact Joe at 727-244-1341.
Attend a Texas Hold 'Em style poker tournament
VFW Post 8189 Auxiliary is hosting a Texas Hold 'Em style poker tournament beginning at noon on May 13, at 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Advance tickets are $30. Tickets at the door are $40. Prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There will be food available for purchase.
Proceeds from the tournament will allow the VFW Auxiliary to continue to support veterans and the community.
United Way’s Power of the Purse Fundraiser
United Way’s 11th annual Power of the Purse Fundraiser, a ladies night out and designer purse auction, will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 505 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Tickets are $40 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary drinks and the chance to bid on more than 100 designer handbags.
To purchase tickets, go to their website citrusunitedway.org or call Jess Maloney at 352-795-5483. All proceeds go to benefit the United Way of Citrus County.
Annual Kids Against Cancer Golf Tournament
The Nature Coast Cancer Crusaders and Team HOPE are hosting the 12th Annual Kids Against Cancer Golf Tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Black Diamond Ranch Quarry in Lecanto.
There will be prizes for the closest pin on par 3’s and longest drive, as well as raffle prizes valued between $250-$2,500, golf equipment and door prizes.
For pricing and information to sign up, contact Michelle Snellings at 352-697-2220 or email shellsnellings@gmail.com.
Citrus Libraries: Travelogues with Gary Kuhl
Traveling around the world is often a nice thought, but you can’t always find the time (or money) to get away. So, what’s the next best thing? Try breathtaking pictures and some exhilarating travel stories from local photographer Gary Kuhl.
Kuhl is a seasoned traveler of some of the world’s most visited destinations, all while capturing his adventures through his award-winning photography. Multiple library branches will be hosting his travelog talks on a variety of locations. Check below for dates, locations and subjects for each of these remaining presentations:
- Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills: "Travels in Ireland and Scotland,” 10:30 a.m., May 26; and “Mystery of Machu Picchu and Beauty of the Galapagos Islands,” 1 p.m., June 21.
- Lakes Region branch in Inverness:“Travels in the Grand Canyon,” 10:30 a.m., May 10.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call your nearest branch.
Sugarmill Woods Community Craft, Garage Sale
The Women of Sugarmill Woods are sponsoring a Community Craft and Garage Sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Set up will begin at 7:30 a.m.
It is open to the public and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
To sell your items, you can rent a parking space (upper parking lot) for garage sale items. Crafters can rent a space in the grass area (crafters space 10x10). You will need to bring your own tables, chairs, tents and change.
Each space will cost $20, non-refundable for any reason. Reserve a spot by calling Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or drop a check into the WSW mailbox #5, with a note if you want a crafter/garage sale space and how many spaces, with your name and phone number.
Spaces are first come, first serve. The mailboxes are now located on the left side, as you’re facing the POA building on Cypress Boulevard West.
All proceeds go to the Women of Sugarmill Woods Scholarship Fund and Community Service Projects. Women of Sugarmill Woods a 501 (c)(3) organization.
For more information, contact Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or email JGK@Krencis.org.
Citrus Springs Library April book sale
Citrus Springs Library April book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
There will be a 50/50 drawing at noon. Winner doesn't need to be present. The library is located at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Women’s Christian Comedy Night
The First Church of God in Inverness is hosting the Unknown Tour, a women’s only event starting at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission.
The event features a girl’s night out of comedy, worship, music and speakers focused on the journey through life's unknowns.
General admission tickets are $16.50 plus a fee. Early bird general admission tickets are $22 plus a fee. Early bird VIP tickets are $26.50 plus a fee. Groups of 10 or more are $20 plus a fee for the VIP early bird ticket.
Complete details and tickets are available online at theunknowntour.org. Select the Inverness show. Note that tickets sell out quickly. The church is located at 5510 E. Jasmine Lane, Inverness.
Free Bridge lessons
Free Bridge lessons are from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday thru May 31 at the Central Citrus Community Center inside the Citrus Resource Center by the VA, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Anyone who understands what trump is in cards is welcome. Some study and memorization are required. For more information, contact Gary by email at POW.bridge@mail.com or pepperpothead@gmail.com or text 352-586-2641.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
We are looking for all-level golfers to play a Nine-Hole Fun Scramble at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week.
Interested persons may sign up at Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon and be at the course by 2p.m. Friday for team assignments.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club meets at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 8:30 a.m. for warm-up and 9 a.m. games each Wednesday and Friday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
