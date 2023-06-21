New this week
New Whispering Pines Pool hours start June 24
Whispering Pines Pool will now be open for public swim from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Water Fitness classes are held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Senior swim/lap swim is held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact pool staff at 352-726-1995 or visit Parks & Recreation on the website inverness.gov/648/Whispering-Pines-Pool.
Amateur Radio Field Day 2023 coming up
Amateur Radio Field Day 2023 will be conducted from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
Field Day is a national event held by amateur radio operators throughout the U.S. and Canada. This exercise includes a simulation of a nationwide or regional emergency incident affecting communications.
The event will test what can happen when all telephones, including cell phones, are unusable, the internet is not available and the electric power grid is down. Impossible? Not really; think of terrorism, solar flares, civil unrest, domino effect of overuse of power grid, failure of key hubs, hurricanes, fires – it can happen regionally or wider.
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club along with the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) and approximately 30,000 U.S. and Canadian Amateur Radio operators will demonstrate emergency communications without use of commercial electrical power, telephones, cells or internet across the U.S.
All are welcomed. There is no fee to attend.
For more information, contact John Bescher, N4DXI, at 352-220-8530 or n4dxi@aol.com.
Ozello Writers Guild to sell book
The Ozello Writers Guild will be selling its book, “Three Bridges to Paradise,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28 at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals and 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. The book was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Library to host free ice cream social
Citrus Springs Library is having a free ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, located at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd. For more information, call 352-489-2313.
Painting demos at the library
Trying to become a full-time artist or just trying to get into the hobby can be a daunting task, but that doesn’t mean one can’t find a helping hand along the way. Join Bridget Hanley from the Rainbow Springs Art Gallery in Dunnellon as she provides art talks and demonstrations at the Central Ridge Library to inform and inspire guests’ inner artist.
Hanley will be hosting her talk “The Kitchen Table Artist” starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10. This presentation will provide information on steps for selling one’s art, whether it’s in a gallery, at a festival or online. Learn how to effectively promote art from someone that’s experienced it all first hand.
If other painting techniques are something of interest, Hanley will also be holding painting demonstrations at the library. On Monday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. join her for a demonstration on acrylic painting methods that will make landscape projects pop.
For those that are interested in acrylic pouring, Hanley will be holding a second demonstration at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. She will be demonstrating on two small canvases, but will explain other applications as well. Join her for an afternoon of painting fun and exploration.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Upcoming, ongoing
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in{/span}Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, from 5 to 8 p.m. every third Friday of the month in Historic Downtown Inverness.
Entertainment varies every month. The roads will close at 3 p.m. and the car club will begin parking cars starting at 3:30 p.m.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Westside Pickleball Club expands hours{/span}To accommodate those who want to learn and play pickleball, the Westside Club is adding evening hours: Tuesday and Thursday with a start time of 5:30 p.m. Play continues on Wednesday and Friday mornings starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Westside Pickleball Club’s home court is Bicentennial Park located at 8146 W. Bicentennial Park Drive, Crystal River. Paddles are available for newbies who want to try pickleball for the first time, and there is no cost involved other than personal equipment. For more information, email blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com.
Key seeks donations for dinner auction
The Key Training Center will be hosting its 2023 Annual Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
The event is attended by 300-400 people from Citrus and surrounding counties each year. The funds raised will go towards scholarships for more than 40 unfunded clients that attend the Key Training Center, which equates to roughly $400,000 a year.
Key Training is currently looking for donations (items/gift cards/trips/etc.) to place in the live and silent auction for the event.
For questions, information on donating, or if you need to schedule a pick-up for an item that is too large to mail, call 352-795-5541, ext. 312.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
A Fun 9 Hole Scramble is played at Lakeside Country Club at 2 p.m. each week. Players at all levels are welcome.
Call Lakeside Country Club pro shop at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon to sign up. Be at the course by 1:30 p.m. Friday for team setup. Shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month’s meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
