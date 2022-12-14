Patchwork to appear at Sunday Sampler
The Will McLean Foundation’s Sunday Sampler Concert Series will feature the musical trio Patchwork on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. in the historic Dunnellon Depot, 12061 S. Williams St., Dunnellon. A donation is $15 (cash preferred) at the door.
Patchwork is a group of four women and one guy who play everything from original Florida folk, country and bluegrass to '40s swing and rhythm & blues. The group is renowned for their award-winning songs, soaring sisterly harmonies, and creative arrangements.
The public is welcome.
Spanish-American Club plans party
The Spanish-American Club of Citrus County will be holding its New Year's Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
There will be entertainment by DJ Joe Ortiz. Hors d'oeuvres will be served. Formal attire required. Adults only, BYOB, $30 per person.
For tickets contact Velma Fuentes at 609-319-1986, Maria Elena at 352-400-9868, or Denise at 352-422-7604.
'A Christmas Story' at the Valerie
At the Valerie Theatre for the weekend of Dec.16-18, snowsuits will be turning children into bundled turtles and Ralphie Parker will be longing for an “official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle,” when the Valerie Players present “A Christmas Story.”
“A Christmas Story” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. The theater and box office are at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. For questions, call 352-341-7850.
Dulcimer Players sets Christmas concert
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players will be performing a remaining Christmas concert in December:
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, Christmas performance at Central Ridge Library open house
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays from 3-5 p.m. at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location. They welcome adults of all levels to join the jams.
For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Central Florida Master Choir's Winter Concerts
The Central Florida Master Choir's Winter Concert will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in D major, RV 589, which he composed around 1715. The score disappeared after he died in 1741 but was rediscovered in the late 1920s. It has been adored by audiences ever since then.
The concert will include some classic seasonal songs and an instrumental version of “Sing We Now of Christmas" played by accompanist GayLyn Capitano and the New Moon String Ensemble.
The concert then will close with “Worthy Is the Lamb and Amen,” the final two choruses of Handel’s unparalleled “Messiah,” one of the greatest musical scores of all time.
The show will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St., Dunnellon.
No tickets necessary; free will offerings gratefully accepted. For more information, call Margitta at 352-873-0731 or go to cfmasterchoir.com.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the remaining lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
In 2023:
- "I Love a Piano," musical, Jan. 13-15 and 20-22
- "The Robin Hood Caper," comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
