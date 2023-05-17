Woman’s Club hosting tea party
The Crystal River Woman’s Club cordially invites the public to their “Time for Tea Party” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, held at First Baptist Church of Crystal River, 700 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River.
It will feature a Japanese Tea Ceremony presentation, so join for an afternoon of a fun tea experience. There will be themed table décor, such as Downton Abbey, Peter Rabbit, Travelogue, Victorian and many more. Hats encouraged but not required.
Ticket price is $25 per person. Contact Lorry at 630-269-1096 for reservations by June 14. Checks made payable to CRWC. Mail to 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River, FL 34428.
Drum circle to be held in Dunnellon
Learn how to drum, and then release your inner rhythm to the universe when Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery hosts a Drum Circle May 20 from 3-5 p.m. at the gallery, 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
Offered by The Healing Solutions Center of Dunnellon, the free drumming session includes a lesson, starting at 3 p.m., and then, creative drumming at 4 p.m.
The gallery offers art and other classes, displays the work of local artists, sponsors writers' and artists' talks, and is committed to supporting creativity in the community.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For information, call 352-445-8547 or see www.rainbowspringsart.com.
Post 225 hosting Memorial Day program
The American Legion Herbert Surber Post 225 of Floral City is having their 48th Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. on May 29 at the Hills of Rest Cemetery on U.S. Highway 41 just north of the traffic light.
The program will have skits and pomp by SAR, Citrus High Air Force JROTC, Lecanto High musicians and more. David Halbstein, congressional aide to Rep. Gus Bilirakis, will be the honored speaker.
Bring chairs and come early to get the shade. Water will be available. For more information, contact Fred Daniels, Post Commander, 352-422-2449.
Take a trip to the Florida Museum of Natural History
Join the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center for a trip to the Florida Museum of Natural History on Saturday, June 3.
The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from the Citrus County Resource Center. Trip cost is $55 per person and includes the motor coach to Gainesville, access to the museum’s Always on Display exhibits, admission to the Butterfly Rainforest, special “Spiders Alive!” exhibit and boxed lunch.
Tickets are available at the Citrus County Resource Center or by calling 352-527-5952. Seating is limited, so reserve your ticket by May 20. Payment is due within seven days of registration and tickets are non-refundable. Proceeds go to benefit the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center.
Concert Choir to begin summer rehearsals
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will begin rehearsals for its summer series of concerts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, held at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
Concerts are set for Aug. 5 and 6 with more details to come. This summer's program is titled "Songs That Make You Smile!" and singers are welcome through June 3. Arrive by 9:45 a.m. to sign up and receive and pay for your music.
For any questions, call 352-634-3927.
Orchid Society to hold repotting workshop
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host a repotting workshop on May 20. Doors open 11 a.m. Meeting starts at noon. Located in the Northcliffe Church Fellowship Hall behind the church, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill.
Bring necessary supplies including items for clean up. Members’ show table, raffle and plants available. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Citrus Writers to be at “Coffee and type”
Citrus Writers, a nonprofit group, will be at the meet and greet drop-by event “Coffee and type” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto. Refreshments provided.
For more information, email Beryl at berylstj@gmail.com.
Free classes on grilling food safely
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is providing free programs on Grilling Food Safely. Summertime means grilling and cookouts, but as the summer temps rise, so do the chances of food borne illness. Learn the preventive steps to take to keep your summer cookout safe.
The classes will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills, and at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the Floral City Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City. Pre-register online at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information and to register, call the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700.
Entomologist to speak at Wildlife Club meeting
Entomologist Tarolyn Frisbie, Public Education Specialist, will speak at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
Topics will include the mosquito life cycle, diseases they carry, mosquito prevention around your home and the role of the Citrus County mosquito control program. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for many free wildlife handouts and information and light refreshments.
There will be a door prize and a 50/50 drawing held to benefit the NCUU. Wildlife Club meetings are always free and all are welcome. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
This Wildlife Club meeting will be the last for this season and will resume meetings in September 2023. Many thanks to all that have attended.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384 or blr768@tampabay.rr.com.
Military Tribute Bikes on display for Memorial Day
To honor our heroes on Memorial Day weekend, from May 25 to 30, the first of the three Military Tribute Bikes, The Air Force Tribute Bike “The Chief,” will be on display at Plaza Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram of Inverness located on State Road 44 in Inverness.
The last of the three, The Navy Tribute/Ranger Tribute Bike “Top Gun,” will be on display at Crystal Harley Davidson located on U.S. Highway 19 in Homosassa. For more information, go to militarytributebikes.com.
Legion Riders to have celebration
The American Legion Rider Chapter 237 Beverly Hills will have a Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at Crystal Harley-Davidson, 1147 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The band Hat Trick will be playing and Big Mike’s slow-cooked pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, sweet corn and dessert will be offered for $15 a plate.
The event is sponsored by Crystal Harley-Davidson, Lowman Law Firm, S&S Electric Co. and the Citrus County Chronicle. A full cash liquor bar will be available for drinks purchase.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes.
For more information, call John Roby 352-536-7480 or Amy Moodie 352-563-9900.
Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser coming up
The Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club is proud to announce their Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, located at the Moose Lodge, 221 S. Haid Terrace, Lecanto.
Tickets are $20 each and include 12 games, brunch, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and game prizes. All proceeds will benefit organizations within Citrus County that align with the Pilot International mission of training youth for a life of service, educating the public about brain health and safety and helping those who care for others.
What could be better than playing some Bingo and helping the community at the same time? So bring a friend and enjoy the food and fun. For tickets and information, call Gidget at 352-476-6337 or email ondago39@aol.com.
Watercolor classes for beginners, intermediates
Susan Strawbridge will be offering watercolor classes at the Cracker Canvas from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning June 6 running through June 27.
The four classes will include the basics in watercolor including composition, color theory and values. The class is open to anyone from beginners to intermediate skill levels. If you have heard that watercolor is a difficult medium, you can learn how to plan ahead for more successful paintings.
The class needs a minimum of three students and has a maximum of five students. A supply list will be provided. For information, cost and to register, call 352-212-4011 or call Susan at 352-212-4378.
Celebrate National Trails Day on the Eco-Walk Trail
Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, with a “Summer Stroll on the Eco-Walk Trail!” This 2.2-mile loop trail at the Crystal River Preserve State Park goes through several different habitats, giving hikers many opportunities to see a variety of animals and plants while getting exercise with friends and family.
The gate to the trailhead opens at 8 a.m., and you can begin your self-guided walk any time you wish, at your own pace. This is the perfect hike for early birds as well as late risers, and for adults as well as families with young children. There are many benches along the way, built by Eagle Scout Kyle Frank in 2010. Knowledgeable State Park volunteers will be on the trail until noon to answer any questions you might have. After these volunteers leave, the trail will remain open until sunset, as it does 365 days a year.
The Eco-Walk Trail is located at the intersection of North Tallahassee Road and Curtis Tool Road. From Crystal River, drive north on U.S. Highway 19 for about four miles. Turn left (west) on Curtis Tool Road, just before the light at the hospital. The trailhead entrance will be visible from the stop sign at Tallahassee Road.
This is a free event that will be held rain or shine. The trail is a dirt path; if it rains before June 3, there may be wet or muddy spots. Also remember that there are no restrooms at this location. For more information, call the Crystal River State Parks at 352-228-6028.
Childhood Bliss to host talent show
Childhood Bliss Inc., a nonprofit organization advocating for children's physical and intellectual demands, will be hosting a talent show Sunday, May 21, at A Step Ahead Performing Arts Academy Theater, 3451 E. Louise Lane, Hernando. Doors open at 3 p.m.
The talent show is a super fun event designed to acknowledge, inspire and encourage talented children in Citrus County and the surrounding areas. This event will provide an opportunity for children between the ages of three and 17 years to perform in front of a live audience.
All participants will receive a certificate of participation. Cash prizes and trophy awards for top scores. There will also be vendors, raffles and so much more.
To participate, sign up by Friday, May 12, at childhoodblissinc.com/talent-show. They encourage the community to come and support local youth in their endeavors.
For tickets, vendor, volunteer and donation information, visit childhoodblissinc.com.
United Way’s Power of the Purse Fundraiser
United Way’s 11th annual Power of the Purse Fundraiser, a ladies night out and designer purse auction, will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 505 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Tickets are $40 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary drinks and the chance to bid on more than 100 designer handbags.
To purchase tickets, go to their website citrusunitedway.org or call Jess Maloney at 352-795-5483. All proceeds go to benefit the United Way of Citrus County.
Citrus Libraries: Travelogues with Gary Kuhl
Traveling around the world is often a nice thought, but you can’t always find the time (or money) to get away. So, what’s the next best thing? Try breathtaking pictures and some exhilarating travel stories from local photographer Gary Kuhl.
Kuhl is a seasoned traveler of some of the world’s most visited destinations, all while capturing his adventures through his award-winning photography. Multiple library branches will be hosting his travelog talks on a variety of locations. Check below for dates, locations and subjects for each of these remaining presentations:
- Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills: "Travels in Ireland and Scotland,” 10:30 a.m., May 26; and “Mystery of Machu Picchu and Beauty of the Galapagos Islands,” 1 p.m., June 21.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call your nearest branch.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
We are looking for all-level golfers to play a Nine-Hole Fun Scramble at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week.
Interested persons may sign up at Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon and be at the course by 2p.m. Friday for team assignments.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club meets at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 8:30 a.m. for warm-up and 9 a.m. games each Wednesday and Friday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
