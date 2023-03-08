Volunteers wanted for Clean Air Ridet
Volunteers wanted for the Key Training Center's Clean Air Ride on the Withlacoochee State Trail on Saturday, March 18.
The ride will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. beginning at the Inverness Trail Head, 270 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Volunteer shifts available are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up, contact Renee at 352-795-5547, Ext. 312, or email adminfoundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
Enjoy a day of riding without the worry of traffic on the longest paved trail in Florida and listed in National Geographic's Traveler Magazine as one of the top 20 trails in the United States.
The ride will happen rain or shine with no mass start. All entrants can enjoy a continental breakfast. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/FL/Inverness/CleanAirRide.
Knights serve breakfast March 19
Join the St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus for their monthly breakfasts from 8:30-10:30 a.m. the third Sunday of each month.
The menu consists of sausage and scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, french toast, pancakes, fruit bowl, orange juice, regular and decaf coffee; cost is $8.
The church is at 4301 W, Homosassa Trail in Lecanto. The breakfast is served in the hall behind the St. Scholastica church. Open to the public.
The money made from the breakfasts goes to support the community, and the leftover food is taken to a local homeless shelter.
BH Craft Fair to be held
The Beverly Hills Civic Association will be holding a Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
This is a fundraiser for the Beverly Hills Civic Association, a nonprofit, and all proceeds go to benefit the local residents and services in the area of the civic association.
2023 Annual Orchid Show & Sale
Nature Coast Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Orchid Show & Sale "Orchid Puzzles" will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, March 18 and 19, located at the VFW Post 8681, 18940 Drayton St., Spring Hill.
It is an AOS judged show with hundreds of beautiful orchids on display. Raffles every hour. Entrance fee is $3.
Pianist, humorist to take stage
Internationally acclaimed pianist, humorist and entertainer Peter Simon will take the stage at Homosassa First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19. The concert is the final offering for the season for the church Arts Council’s Music Series.
Among his offerings, Simon performs a one-man dramatic play on life and music of Franz Liszt, “Franz Liszt Live!” He also does a solo church program, “The Spiritual Music of the Great Composers.” He is a missionary for music in schools and master class instructor.
The public is invited to the concert at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. General admission is $15; reserved seating is $20.
For tickets and more information, call the church at 352-628-4083 or Ron Hesketh at 352-382-4518 or Karen Kline at 352-382-7263.
Free Bridge lessons
Free Bridge lessons are from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday from April 5 to May 31 at the Central Citrus Community Center inside the Citrus Resource Center by the VA, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Anyone who understands what trump is in cards is welcome. Some study and memorization are required. For more information, contact Gary by email at POW.bridge@mail.com or pepperpothead@gmail.com or text 352-586-2641.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
We are looking for all-level golfers to play a Nine-Hole Fun Scramble at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week.
Interested persons may sign up at Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon and be at the course by 2p.m. Friday for team assignments.
Legion post to celebrate St. Paddy’s
American Legion Post 77 is having a St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the post, 4375 S. Little Al Point, Inverness.
Menu is corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and Irish soda bread. No orders taken before 5:30 p.m.
First come, first-served. Pay that night.
Elks hosting Card and Game Party
Ladies of the Elks (LOE), an auxiliary of Elks Lodge No. 2693 in Homosassa, is sponsoring a Card and Game Party to benefit the charities supported by the Lodge and LOE beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Lodge, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa. Lunch will be served at noon.
Since the 1980s, LOE have supported the Lodge in their local fundraising endeavors by supporting youth organizations, the Elks Youth Camp, education opportunities and scholarships and veterans, just to name a few.
All are welcome, bring your cards or a game you would like to play. Arrange your table of four and plan to play cards or a game of your choice.
Tickets are $20 and include lunch and chances for raffle baskets, door prizes and drawings. Call Edna at 628-3362 for tickets and information.
13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap
The 13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap meet will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Wallace Brooks Park, 328 E. Dampier St., Inverness, on Lake Henderson.
Join for good music, food, door prizes and great cars. Pre-registration is $15 and registration at the show will be $20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Display-only cars (not judged) will be $10.
The show will be hosted by the Citrus MOPARS car club and Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep. Lots of awards based on a judging process will be presented around 2 p.m. Bring a fire extinguisher for an extra score.
For more information, call Ken McNally at 352-249-7225 or Mike Bonadonna at 352-341-1019.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Abuse Shelter Association to host golf tournament
The American Irish Club of West Citrus and the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association will host the 22nd annual Swing for Survivors Golf Tournament on Wednesday, March 22, at the Twisted Oaks Golf Club, 4801 N. Forest Ridge Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Proceeds will benefit the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association.
Golfers will sign in at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast of coffee and doughnuts will be provided at sign-in prior to the start of play.
Cost is $70 per player for 18 holes and includes light breakfast, golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Prizes will be awarded for winning men’s, ladies’ and mixed groups, as well as for men’s and ladies’ longest drive.
Deadline for sign-up is March 8 for golfers and Feb. 22 for sponsors. For information and forms, contact Rick MacDowell, American Irish Club tournament coordinator, at 845-608-4135; remusny1@gmail.com.
Homosassa Library Friends plan book sale
The Friends of the Homosassa Library will hold their Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
On sale will be thousands of paperback and hardcover books, CDs, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles and games. Paperbacks cost 50 cents each, hardcovers will cost $2 and $3 each. All proceeds benefit the library.
St. Benedict's Military Card Party
The St. Benedict's Community of Catholic Women will host a Military Card Party beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in Hilgert Hall at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
A $15 donation includes lunch, game prizes and raffles. Full tables or individual reservations are welcome. Come meet new people and have fun.
Reservations are necessary. To reserve a spot, contact Lynda Samm after 4:30 p.m. at 352-628-5229.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
The next gatherings will be on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and so on weekly.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the remaining lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
In 2023:
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
