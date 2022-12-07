Hernando Holiday Boat Parade is Saturday
Head out to the lake for the annual Hernando Holiday Boat Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Boats will meet at 4 p.m. before launch.
All boats are welcome to participate in this event sponsored by the Tsala Apopka Boat Club. Visit the Facebook page.
For more information, call Holly at 303-956-0334.
Sunset Drum Circle to be Sunday
The Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will be held at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River at 4 p.m. Dec. 11. We will drum approximately an hour and half to two hours. Meet at the last picnic shelter.
This is a free community event and everyone is welcome.The event will be canceled if raining at the beach at start time.
Everyone is encouraged to participate either by playing a drum or some percussion type instrument or toy. If you are a spectator only. Bring drums, flutes, small percussion toys and your dancing feet. Bring a chair, beverage and bug spray.
This is a family friendly drum gathering, so children are welcome under supervision. Wheelchairs and walkers now have a sidewalk at our location, which provides handicap access.
For more information, look under Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 (leave message).
'A Christmas Story' at the Valerie
At the Valerie Theatre for the weekends of Dec. 9-11 and 16-18, snowsuits will be turning children into bundled turtles and Ralphie Parker will be longing for an “official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle,” when the Valerie Players present “A Christmas Story.”
“A Christmas Story” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 16-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. The theater and box office are at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. For questions, call 352-341-7850.
Dulcimer Players sets Christmas concert
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players will be performing a remaining Christmas concert in December:
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, Christmas performance at Central Ridge Library open house
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays from 3-5 p.m. at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location. They welcome adults of all levels to join the jams.
For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
'Nifty Fifties' on stage with young folks
Ready for a little toe-tapping rhythm and teenagers with duck tails and poodle skirts dancing to rock and roll music? The Art Center Theatre has just the prescription on Dec. 9, 10 and 11 when the youth theater program will present the “Nifty Fifties, a musical comedy with lots of music and dancing and laughs.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for youths and are available online at artcentertheatre.org or at the Art Center box office located on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills.
Citrus Strings accepting new musicians
Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
In January, the rehearsals are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Homosassa Library’s Community Room.
Citrus Strings began in 2016. The musicians, from several west-central Florida counties, blend more than a dozen musicians, winter visitors and year-round Floridians.
Citrus Strings have performed across Citrus County at the Coastal Region Library’s 30th anniversary celebration, the Homosassa Public Library, Lakes Region Library in Inverness and Grand Living at Citrus Hills.
For more information about Citrus Strings, email Tom Porter at tpcello1@gmail.com or Bryan Seith at bjseith@hotmail.com.
Recreational Pickleball group forming
A recreational Pickleball group is forming at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Meet at the tennis court next to the Homosassa Library off of Grover Cleveland Road. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, contact 352-212-6949.
Woman's Club to hold Chili Lunch, Bake Sale
The Woman's Club of Dunnellon is having a Chili Lunch and Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 at their clubhouse, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
Many varieties of homemade chilis to taste and choose from. Eat-in for $10 and taste several different chilies or take out two 10-ounce containers for $8. It includes assorted toppings, a corn muffin or crackers.
The bake sale offers a tempting way to finish off the meal. Proceeds support the club's scholarship program. Come early because when it's gone, it's gone.
Visit the club's Facebook page for more information.
Groups partner for holiday production
The Curtis Peterson Auditorium Reflections Dance will be presenting their original holiday production “Journey Through Christmas Traditions” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The show will feature guest performances by Category 5 from Citrus High School.
Tickets are $15 and available online at reflectionsdance.net or at the door.
Come party with the Grinch in Crystal River
Families are invited to the Coastal Region Library at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 for our annual Party with the Grinch!
Get cozy as we read the classic story How the Grinch Stole Christmas, get excited to make “Grinchy” crafts and play festive party games, and enjoy light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Coastal Region Library.
This program is intended for readers of all ages and is the perfect activity for a family to attend. Visit our online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716.
Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show coming up Dec. 10
The Christmas season is on its way and so is the annual Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show hosted by the Citrus County Crafts Council at the College of Central Florida Citrus Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10,
The show will feature about 50 artists and crafters showing their handmade, unique items for sale.
Raffles will be ongoing during the day with all proceeds from the raffles going to the Citrus County Education Foundation. The raffles are homemade gift items donated by each artist or crafter.
The Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show is a free show with plenty of free parking.
Get in the spirit with FUMC concert
A popular father and son entertainment duo will take the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Homosassa First United Methodist Church with "Christmas with Paul Todd and Paul Todd Jr."
A critically acclaimed prolific writer, entertainer, composer, arranger, and singer, Paul Todd has been amazing crowds since he won the prestigious National Yamaha Keyboard Contest at the young age of 14. Todd will be accompanied by his son, Paul Jr. The pair have been working together for years. Paul Todd Jr. is a gifted singer, songwriter, and percussionist.
The public is invited to the show at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. A love offering will be take to help support the Todds’ ministry.
For more information, call 352-628-4083.
Nights of Lights at Fort Cooper State Park
Experience the magic and mystery of the holiday season during the Nights of Lights to be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 at Fort Cooper State Park, 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness.
The trails, trees, pavilion and social hall will be decked out in colorful holiday lights and decorations. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will welcome children each night.
Refreshments will be served both nights in the park pavilion and holiday music will be broadcast along the trails.
No entrance fee will be charged. Instead, visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy for the Citrus United Basket of Inverness or pet food for the Citrus County Animal Services.
Last year, more than 3,000 people attended this popular event and donated more than 3,300 pounds of groceries, 60 unwrapped toys and more than 520 pounds of pet food.
The Friends of Fort Cooper, the Citizen Support Organization for the State Park, hope to surpass these numbers this year. For further information, call 352-726-0315.
Meet Santa at an event for Precious Paws Rescue
Precious Paws Rescue and the staff of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch Thrift Store invite the public to come on out and meet Santa, take a picture or just give him a wish list.
Santa will be at the Sheriffs Ranches Thrift Store from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, located at 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Families, kids and pets are invited to sit down on the sofa and take a picture. There is no set fee for a picture as guests are taking their own picture, but a donation to Precious Paws Rescue would be appreciated.
Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier and on a leash for their safety. There is no need to make an appointment, just have a little holiday patience if there is a bit of a wait.
For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message and a Precious Paws Rescue volunteer will return the call.
Christmas Toy Train & Toy Show/Sale
Regal Railways presents Christmas Toy Train & Toy Show/Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
More than 70 vendors will be selling model trains and various antiques. There will be a running train layout and a train background. Parents could take pictures of their children as engineers.
There will be a food truck with lunch and snacks for sale. Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Early-bird preorder at regalrailways.com for $7 or at gate.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Joe at 727-244-1341.
Celebrate the holidays with the Key Training Center
This year the Key Training Center will be adding to their Tree of Hope Celebration by including a walk through Magical Lightfest from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Key Center’s Lecanto campus, 1255 N. Garnett Miller Loop, Lecanto.
It will feature live Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Cinderella and Prince Charming, Moana and Maui, Buzz and Woody, and Elsa, along with innovative lighting and digital decorating and an appearance of Santa. Admission is $5 per person.
For more information, text MAGICAL22 to 91999 or contact the Key Center Foundation at 352-795-5541 Ext. 312, or email foundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
St. Benedict Catholic Church Art, Craft & Car Show
Plan to attend the St. Benedict Catholic Church Art, Craft & Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
This event is free to the public. Start the day outside admiring a large array of antique cars. There will be judging of these cars, and attendees can take part by submitting their favorite for a People's Choice Award.
Enjoy the artists and crafters along the sidewalk and inside Hilgert Hall. There are more than 50 artists and crafters people can pick up a gift from for someone special or a decoration for home.
There are woodworks, pine needle baskets, jewelry, wreaths, ornaments, authors, and painters all with handmade items. There will be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the day, and raffles for art & craft items throughout the day.
Hot dogs, drinks, chips and baked goods will be available for purchase.
For information, contact Sally Krasny at 352-503-4144 or Janet Thomas at 352-795-8090.
Central Florida Master Choir's Winter Concerts
The Central Florida Master Choir's Winter Concerts have been announced.
The program will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in D major, RV 589, which he composed around 1715. The score disappeared after he died in 1741 but was rediscovered in the late 1920s. It has been adored by audiences ever since then.
The concert will include some classic seasonal songs and an instrumental version of “Sing We Now of Christmas" played by accompanist GayLyn Capitano and the New Moon String Ensemble.
The concert then will close with “Worthy Is the Lamb and Amen,” the final two choruses of Handel’s unparalleled “Messiah,” one of the greatest musical scores of all time.
- First will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
- Second show will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St., Dunnellon.
No tickets necessary; free will offerings gratefully accepted. For more information, call Margitta at 352-873-0731 or go to cfmasterchoir.com.
Holiday Art on the Avenue in Crystal River
Support local artists by attending the Holiday Art on the Avenue event from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, along Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.
There will be light refreshments and a drawing at the end of the night, as well as demonstrations by participating art shops.
The art shops participating are Anchored Souls, Coastal Art Gallery, Franklin Anderson Gallery, and Glass Werx.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
For the remaining 2022 year:
- Youth Theatre, Dec. 9-11
In 2023:
- "I Love a Piano," musical, Jan. 13-15 and 20-22
- "The Robin Hood Caper," comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Lights of Remembrance Tree
Join the HPH Hospice family for Lights of Remembrance Tree and Candle Lighting celebrating those we love at the Citrus Hospice House from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
This event is open to the public and for every $15 gift, a symbolic light will shine in honor of a cherished loved one. This ceremony will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly.
For more information or to RSVP, call 813-871-8444 or email foundation@chaptershealth.org. Be sure to indicate interest in the Citrus County event as Chapters Health will be holding like events at all locations.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Ozello Writers Guild holding contest
The Ozello Writers Guild is sponsoring a photo contest for the cover of their new short story book "Ozello: Three Bridges to Paradise."
The contest is open to anyone remotely affiliated with the Ozello Trail. Submit a picture for the outside cover of the new book.
The winner will be picked by the members of the Ozello Writers Guild. The winners’ photo will be published in the book along with the recognition of their picture for the cover.
Email the picture submission to ozellowritersguild@gmail.com.
For more information, search Ozello Writers Guild on Facebook.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seek members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
