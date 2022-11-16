Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
For the remaining 2022 year:
- "Let’s Murder Marsha," comedy continues, Nov. 18-20
- Youth Theatre, Dec. 9-11
In 2023:
- "I Love a Piano," musical, Jan. 13-15 and 20-22
- "The Robin Hood Caper," comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Arts, crafts at Gulf to Lake Church
Although the group is called For Ladies Only (FLO), everyone is invited to the annual FLO Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Gulf to Lake Church, 1454 N. Gulf Ave., Crystal River, inside the climate-controlled gymnasium.
This arts and crafts fair, sponsored by the FLO fellowship ministry for ladies at GTLC, was designed to showcase the creative gifts of women artists and artisans.
Festival of the Arts in Inverness
Don your beret and pretend you’re strolling the left bank of Paris when the 51st annual Inverness Festival of the Arts gets underway from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at Courthouse Square.
Sixty-five fine artists, ranging from photographers to watercolorists, clay artists to jewelers, have won judges’ nods to participate in the show. The event is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County.
Fun festival on The Farm
The Farm, just north of Brooksville, is going all out this year to gather food to help area food banks. Harvest Fest, over a three-day weekend, brings 40 bands starting on Friday, Nov. 18, evening through Sunday, Nov. 20. The Farm is at 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.
Organizer Frank Julian’s plan is to raise food, funds and awareness of the plight of the hungry. Admission is $10 and/or with a food donation. Saturday kicks off Harvest Fest with music beginning at noon and going until 10 p.m. Sunday’s program runs from noon until 6 p.m.
On Friday evening, Nov. 18, the Farm’s Peacock Theater features the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz in a ticketed performance from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at tickettailor.com.
Gospel concert in Homosassa
The Arts Council of Homosassa First United Methodist Church will present the Fabulous Blackwood Quartet in concert Saturday, Nov. 19. The concert will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.
The public is invited to the concert, which is part of the church’s Arts Council 2022-23 series. General admission is $15 and reserved seats are available for $20.
For tickets — available now — and more information, call the church at 352-628-4083, Ron Hesketh at 352-382-4518 or Karen Kline at 352-382-7263.
Chinese Auction to be held
VFW Auxiliary 4337 will be hosting a Chinese Auction open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m., with drawings beginning at 2 p.m.
It will feature a variety of items, including donations from local businesses.
The Eugene Quin VFW Post 4337 is at 906 State Road 44 East, Inverness. For more information, call Post 4337 at 352-344-3495.
Annual Parade of Trees fundraiser
Come one, come all, to the Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club's annual Parade of Trees fundraising event Nov. 18 from 4-8 p.m. held at St. Michael the Archangel Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
The pre-lit, fully decorated trees are for sale, as well as yummy desserts. There will also be wonderful raffle baskets, lotto boards, 50/50, children's bicycles and helmets, refreshments and even a guest appearance by Santa.
Admission is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy to benefit Citrus United Basket.
Citrus Springs Youth Rally
JayRozay, a Christian rapper from Georgia, will be the headliner at the Citrus Springs Youth Rally on Saturday, Nov. 19. The free rally held at the Citrus Springs Park from 3-5 p.m. is open to the public.
There will be food, giveaways, frisbee competitions and three-on-three basketball competitions.
All the youth groups in the area are invited to participate.
The event is sponsored by North Oak Church, Citrus Springs; Cornerstone Church, Inverness; Eden Baptist Church in Hernando County and the Nature Coast Association.
Hernando Aero Modelers to hold charity event
The Hernando Aero Modelers remote control airplane club is sponsoring a charity event for Project PUP (Pets Uplifting People) on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the club airfield, located at the entrance to the CEMEX Cement Plant, 16659 Ponce DeLeon Blvd., (US-98), Brooksville.
Several remote-controlled planes of various shapes, sizes, colors and models will fly and be on display for all to enjoy.
Donation is $3 solo or $5 for full vehicle. Great food and cold drinks available. Great family experience for all.
For more information, call Jim at 352-540-5532.
Tri-County R/C Club to hold annual Santa Fly-In
The Tri-County R/C Club will be hosting its annual Santa Fly-In from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Tri-County R/C field in Dunnellon, east on County Road 484 to San Jose Road and then follow the sign to the field.
Bring a chair and an appetite since the Rainbow Cafe will be open and enjoy the fun.
Pilot registration opens at 8 a.m. with the pilot meeting at 8:30 a.m.
Landing fee is one new, unwrapped toy with a value of at least $15. A cash gift is acceptable and will be used to purchase toys.
Both club members and guests are encouraged to participate as the Marines Toys for Tots will be arriving around 11 a.m. to pick up the toys.
For more information, contact Chris Wieland at 352-212-9333 or carolts@tampabay.rr.com.
Lights of Remembrance Tree
Join the HPH Hospice family for Lights of Remembrance Tree and Candle Lighting celebrating those we love at the Citrus Hospice House from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
This event is open to the public and for every $15 gift, a symbolic light will shine in honor of a cherished loved one. This ceremony will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly.
For more information or to RSVP, call 813-871-8444 or email foundation@chaptershealth.org. Be sure to indicate interest in the Citrus County event as Chapters Health will be holding like events at all locations.
Community Concert Choir announces concerts
The Citrus Community Concert Choir, Inc. is proud to announce their winter concert series titled "'Noel," along with some special guests.
- The first concert will be presented on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto.
- The second concert will be on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
Admission at the door is $10 for adults; students will be admitted free. For more information, call 352-634-3927 or visit citruschoir.com.
Light Up the Lake event
On Dec. 3, join the City of Inverness at Liberty Park for Light Up the Lake, the Lamp Post Contest and Boat Parade.
For more information, visit them on Facebook or inverness.gov.
For Boat Parade information, email parts@apopkamarine.com or thecovepubandgrub@gmail.com or call 352-344-5894.
Tricky Tray and Bake Sale
Attend the Tricky Tray and Bake Sale to be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with drawing at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, near where Homosassa Trail meets State Road 44.
Tickets are 25 for $5 and premium tickets are 10 for $5.
For more information, call Maxine at 352-637-4649 or Barbara at 812-371-0125.
Garden Club planning holiday trip
The Homosassa River Garden Club invites the public to join them on a holiday trip to St. Augustine on Dec. 2.
The cost for the day is $90 per person which includes admission to the lighthouse tour and is non-refundable.
Contact Barb at 352-586-0579 to reserve a spot or mail a check to: The Homosassa River Garden Club, P.O. Box 4293, Homosassa Springs, Florida 34447-4293. For a receipt, send a self-addressed stamped envelope. Last date for reservations is Nov. 16.
They will leave Pinch a Penny parking lot (Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods, Homosassa) at 10 a.m., arriving in St. Augustine between 1-1:30 p.m. This will be the time for everyone to explore and enjoy all there is to do.
They will meet at the visitor center at 6:15 p.m. and travel to the St. Augustine lighthouse for a 7 p.m. self-guided tour and the more than 20 Christmas trees. They will also be able to climb up the tower and view the city Christmas lights.
They will leave St. Augustine at 9 p.m. and return around 12:30 a.m.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Art, Craft & Car Show looking for artists
The St. Benedict Catholic Church will be holding their annual Art, Craft & Car Show on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 422 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
Applications are now available for artists and crafters to share their talents with the community. This is a popular and well attended show.
For art/craft show applications, contact Sally Krasny at 352-503-4144 or skrasny@gmail.com. For car show entries, contact Janet Thomas at 352-212-2856 or 352-212-7979, or email jets57@yahoo.com.
Ozello Writers Guild holding contest
The Ozello Writers Guild is sponsoring a photo contest for the cover of their new short story book "Ozello: Three Bridges to Paradise."
The contest is open to anyone remotely affiliated with the Ozello Trail. Submit a picture for the outside cover of the new book.
The winner will be picked by the members of the Ozello Writers Guild. The winners’ photo will be published in the book along with the recognition of their picture for the cover.
Email the picture submission to ozellowritersguild@gmail.com.
For more information, search Ozello Writers Guild on Facebook.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seek members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Socialize at Café Break!
Among the wellness programs offered by Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at its Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane (gold building on right) in Homosassa Springs is Café Break!
At Café Break! Anyone grieving or lonely can find a safe place to socialize with others, work puzzles, play games or chat over a cup of coffee and snacks for 2-1/2 hours starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. Thursdays.
For more information or to join this program that follows CDC guidelines, call 352-249-1470.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.