Learn about monarch butterflies
Learn all about the beautiful monarch butterfly at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
The guest speaker will be Anita Camacho, president and founder of Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation and North American Butterfly Association Tampa Bay chapter. Camacho will do a presentation on the monarch butterfly, their host plants, annual migration and how we can help conserve these beautiful butterflies.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for many free wildlife handouts and information and light refreshments. There will be a door prize, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing held to benefit the NCUU.
Wildlife Club meetings are always free, and all are welcome. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384.
Attend the Spring Healthy Living Show
The Citrus County Chronicle is hosting the Spring Healthy Living Show with more than 40 booths to visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Crystal River Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
Join us in learning from a variety of vendors including fitness experts, hearing specialists, family physicians, home health care services, support groups, insurance providers and much more.
This is a must-attend event if you are new to the Citrus County area or if you are a long-term resident that may be seeking new health care professionals. Make 2023 the healthiest year yet.
Author to hold book signing in Crystal River
What do Taco Tuesday and Gaelic Folklore have in common? Beef ‘O’Brady’s.
Mary Lu Scholl, local author of a series of cozy mysteries revolving around a handsome Irishman and various unexpected characters from across the pond, will be signing copies of her books at Beef ‘O’Brady’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6738 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
February Market at the Depot & Teen’s Night Out
The February Market at the Depot will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Depot Pavilion, located at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Come and check out the wide variety of fresh mushrooms or dog treats. They will have fresh produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood, grass fed beef from a local cattle ranch and, of course, honey, jams, jellies, repurposed furniture, plants and local artisans and crafts.
For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
Special Tower Tunes guest Tom Zembko will be playing piano and performing a variety of standards and popular music live at the Tower Stage.
This month’s Market will also include the Blood Mobile. Appointments can be made at oneblood.org/ donate-now.
Teen’s Night Out will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. A night just for our local upcoming sixth through tenth grade teens.
Pump it up DJ Trae, enjoy free food, games and tattoo arm painting. For more information, contact City of Inverness Parks & Recreation at 352-726-3913.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
We are looking for all-level golfers to play a Nine-Hole Fun Scramble at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week.
Interested persons may sign up at Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon and be at the course by 2p.m. Friday for team assignments.
Dunnellon Library Friends slate sale
The Friends of Dunnellon Library will have its Spring Book Sale from Monday, March 13, thru Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Fill a bag full of books and media for $5. Individual items are half price. Proceeds benefit Dunnellon Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon.
