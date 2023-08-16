Arts and Craft Show on Oct. 14
The West Citrus Lady Elks welcomes the public to their Arts and Craft Show from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Homosassa Lodge, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd.
This annual event draws numerous artists and crafters along with a crowd of visitors from all over the country. The show is held entirely inside.
Talented area crafters and vendors will be displaying and selling their items at this admission-free event. Guests will find décor items, art works, needlework, apparel accessories and jewelry, holiday items, outdoor decorations and handmade items galore.
There will be tickets for raffle baskets and vendor related door prizes. There will also be food items to purchase and enjoy.
For more information, call Kathy at 352-586-8886. Proceeds from this event go to both local and Elk’s Charities supported by the Ladies.
Museum presents free Kids’ Crafternoon
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum presents free events for children on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
On Aug. 19, the museum will host a free Kids’ Crafternoon all about bees, in celebration of National Honeybee Day. Guest host Alice Herden, naturalist with Citrus County Parks & Recreation, will lead a lesson and provide related crafts.
Each event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and are recommended for children ages three and up. Since space is limited, parents and guardians should pre-register by calling the museum at 352-341-6428.
Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults during the entirety of this program. For more information, email museum@citrusbocc.com or visit www.cccourthouse.org.
Writers Guild will sign, sell book
The Ozello Writers Guild members will be signing and selling their book “Three Bridges to Paradise” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Inverness Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals and 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. “Three Bridges to Paradise” was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association to raise money for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
The guild is also seeking retail outlets to sell the book. For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Save Our Waters Week photo contest
In support of Citrus County’s 28th Annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) and the Citrus County Chronicle are sponsoring a photo contest depicting scenes of Citrus County’s waters and/or habitats.
Photos must have been taken within the past year and be submitted online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023 no later than Friday, Aug. 25. Submitted photos cannot depict any particular business and becomes the property of Citrus Publishing, Inc.
Participants could win cash prizes of $150, $75 and $50, as well as complimentary tickets to area attractions. Winning photos (first, second, third and honorable mention) will be featured in the Citrus County Chronicle’s Sunday Commentary section. The first place photo will also be featured on next year’s SOWW T-shirt and brochure.
Vendors wanted for toy train show
Vendors wanted for the Christmas Toy Train Show & Swap Meet on Saturday, Dec. 2.
If you are interested in being a vendor, call 727-244-1341 or go to regalrailways.com. You could sell model trains, collectibles, etc.
Show is at Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
First Responders Appreciation slated
The Inverness Elks in Hernando praise those who are the first to run to a disaster or critical emergency with aid. The Elks greatly appreciate trained professionals who respond immediately to extreme or chaotic incidents, rushing in to help.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Inverness Elks will hold a First Responders Appreciation Event at their lakefront lodge located at 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando, beside the public boat ramp.
All first responders of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services in Citrus County are invited, as well as the public. There will be live entertainment, plenty of picnic foods and cold beverages and the lovely setting on Lake Hernando to enjoy.
Other forms of fun will help the lodge raise money to establish a First Responder Assistance Fund. There will be a dunk tank to challenge throwers, inside the lodge will be a silent auction for a variety of themed gift baskets, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, an excellent bottle or an average one can be won in the wine or bourbon pull with the purchase of chances, and other raffles will be offered. All monies raised in those efforts will go to the lodge’s First Responder Assistance Fund.
For more information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.
Fall Family Festival happens Oct. 7
Grace Methodist of Homosassa will host a Family Fall Festival for the community from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the church, 5030 S. Memorial Drive.
This fun and free event has something for everyone: Free family fun fair with an inflatable wet/dry slide, refreshments, plus the opportunity to visit a real fire truck, the Fire Safety House, meet the Sheriff’s Bloodhound Tracking Unit and Dutch (the best and most loving therapy dog EVER), games, face painting and more; Homosassa rummage sale featuring man cave accessories, home décor, holiday decorations, kids’ stuff, small furniture and books; bake sale with delights of all kinds to choose from; and live plant sale with selections for indoor home and outdoor decorating.
Also, representatives from the Citrus County Fire Department, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and CASA will be on hand with information. Life South will accept blood donations on the Bloodmobile from 9 a.m. to noon.
Hot dogs and drinks will be served. Parents are asked to accompany children. No credit cards for purchases. For more information, contact the church office at 352-651-2502
Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament
The Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF) 19th Annual Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 9 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club Course for the benefit of local honorably discharged veterans and their surviving spouses in financial need.
Check-in for the four-person scramble will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Pro Shop with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Individuals and groups short of four persons will be combined to make a team. You do not need to be a veteran to participate.
Registration form and $75 donation per golfer must be received no later than Aug. 30. Donation includes golf and cart, beverages on the course and lunch at the country club.
The tournament features a Hole-in-One, first, second, third place and closest to the pin cash prizes, plus door prizes. Charitable tax-deductible donations for hole sponsorships of $425, $325, $225 or $125 and door prizes are greatly welcome.
Participating golfers should make their checks payable to CCVF and send it with registration form to CCVF, P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460, no later than Aug. 30.
For registration form or more information, visit the CCVF website at citrusvf.org or call 339-987-0598 or 352-382-3847.
Nature Coast Orchid Society’s auction
Orchids of all kinds will be on the block at the Nature Coast Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Auction on Saturday, Aug. 19. Preview will open at 11 a.m. and auction will begin at noon.
Bidding will be conducted by an AOS auctioneer. Open to the public with no entry fee. Cash/credit cards accepted for purchases. It will be located in the fellowship hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
'Fossils: From Field to Lab' two-day event
Calling all fossil fiends. A rare opportunity is coming to the Lakes Region Library in Inverness for anyone with an interest in the prehistoric past in the form of this multi-part library event. Join a team of scientists from the Science Education and Training Support (SETS) Foundation to go through the process of cleaning and preparing a series of jacketed mystery fossils for display.
A pre-program informational lecture will be presented at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, in order to give some background on these fossils and how they came to be here. This session will also include an introduction to what will be happening in the workshop the following day. This presentation will educate attendees about fossils, fossil jackets, transporting fossils from field to lab and how those fossils are then prepared.
The following day starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, registrants will come during their time slot to help with opening the jackets and cleaning the fossils. It’s highly recommended that anyone who would like to attend the hands-on workshop on Saturday register for and attend Friday’s program as well, so that they are aware of what to expect from the workshop.
Interested parties must register for the lecture and hands-on workshop separately, as there are limited spaces available. Register with the online calendar, in person or by calling 352-726-2357.
Tours of Inverness continue through summer
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum continues its Inverness Walks, a historic walking tour of Downtown Inverness.
These events are held on the second Saturday of each month. Museum staff and volunteers from the Citrus County Historical Society (CCHS) lead the walk around the Downtown Square and slightly beyond to regale participants with tales of the early days of Citrus County.
Walkers will meet at the museum at 9 a.m. The suggested donation to attend is $5 for adults and $2 for children and supports the CCHS. Participants should RSVP by calling the museum at 352-341-6428 or emailing museum@citrusbocc.com.
Fashion show tickets on sale
Tickets for the Oct. 21 Women of Sugarmill Woods Fashion Show, "Southern Charm" are now sale to the public.
Fashions will be provided by the Wisteria Boutique of Hernando. The menu is house green salad, Boursin stuffed chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, rolls & butter, strawberry cloud cake, coffee, tea and water. Wine and cocktails available for purchase.
The event will be held at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Checks may be dropped off at the WSW mailbox or sent via U.S. mail. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of your tickets.
For WSW mailbox, place it in a small plastic bag in case of rain. Box is located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA building, 100 W. Cypress Blvd., Slot No. 4, special events, or via U.S. Mail addressed to: WSW c/o Rita Robison, 100 Cypress Blvd. West, Homosassa, FL 34446. Give your name and phone number, and note any special meal requests, such as vegetarian or vegan.
You can purchase single tickets, up to a full table of eight. Full payment must be received at the time of reservation. One check or multiple checks for the same table will be accepted, as long as they are sent in at the same time.
For any questions, contact Rita Robison at 317-796-3658 or email my3cats2019@outlook.com.
Painting demos at the library
Trying to become a full-time artist or just trying to get into the hobby can be a daunting task, but that doesn’t mean one can’t find a helping hand along the way. Join Bridget Hanley from the Rainbow Springs Art Gallery in Dunnellon as she provides art talks and demonstrations at the Central Ridge Library to inform and inspire guests’ inner artist.
For those that are interested in acrylic pouring, Hanley will have a demonstration at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18. She will be demonstrating on two small canvases but will explain other applications as well. Join her for an afternoon of painting fun and exploration.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622.
Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, from 5 to 8 p.m. every third Friday of the month in Historic Downtown Inverness.
Entertainment varies every month. The roads will close at 3 p.m. and the car club will begin parking cars starting at 3:30 p.m.
Westside Pickleball Club hours
To accommodate those who want to learn and play pickleball, the Westside Club is adding evening hours: Tuesday and Thursday with a start time of 5:30 p.m. Play continues on Wednesday and Friday mornings starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Westside Pickleball Club's home court is Bicentennial Park located at 8146 W. Bicentennial Park Drive, Crystal River. Paddles are available for newbies who want to try pickleball for the first time, and there is no cost involved other than personal equipment. For more information, email blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
A Fun 9 Hole Scramble is played at Lakeside Country Club at 2 p.m. each week. Players at all levels are welcome.
Call Lakeside Country Club pro shop at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon to sign up. Be at the course by 1:30 p.m. Friday for team setup. Shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
